Cowboys starter Maliek Collins reportedly breaks foot, set for another surgery

The offseason injury bug bit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cowboys starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins broke his foot at the team's offseason conditioning program.

Rapoport reported that a timeline for his return has not yet emerged. However, according to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys hope he'll return in the middle of training camp, which means he'd be able to play Week 1.

This isn't the first time Collins has dealt with a broken foot. During his first offseason with the team, he broke his right foot at OTAs and underwent surgery, but was able to return in time for the regular season. The Dallas Morning News reported in January that Collins underwent offseason surgery on his left foot. Archer reported that he is set to have another surgery on his left foot, which means he will have had two surgeries on his left foot since January.

Collins, a third-round pick in 2016, has developed into a decent starter on the Cowboys' defensive line. Over the past two seasons, he's played in all 32 games, and collected 7.5 sacks and 27 solo tackles. He's better at attacking the quarterback than he is against the run. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins ranked 21st in pass-rushing productivity at his position group (out of 38 qualified candidates), but finished dead last in run-stop percentage (out of 55 qualified defensive tackles).

So, he's replaceable. It now just becomes a question of how the Cowboys plan to replace him -- if at all. Their plan might have to do with free agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain. According to Rapoport, McClain worked out for the Cowboys and the two sides are discussing a contract.

The #Cowboys visit with DT Terrell McClain went well and contract talks are escalating, I’m told. It also included a workout in front of coaches, many of whom are familiar from his time in Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2018

McClain has played for five teams (Panthers, Texans, Patriots, Cowboys, and Redskins) during his seven-year career. From 2014-16, he notched 3.5 sacks and 37 tackles for the Cowboys, so the two sides are familiar with each other. Last year in Washington, McClain registered two sacks.