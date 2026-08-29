The Dallas Cowboys are strengthening their offensive line by adding a former first-round pick to the mix before they begin the 2026 regular season. The club has struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for offensive tackle Broderick Jones, according to ESPN. In exchange, the Cowboys are reportedly sending third- and sixth-round picks in 2027 to the Steelers, while Pittsburgh is also attaching a 2027 fourth-rounder alongside Jones to facilitate the deal.

Jones entered the league as the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after helping Georgia to two national championships. He appeared in 17 games as a rookie (11 starts) before taking on a full-time role during his sophomore season. Jones started all 11 of his games played in 2025 before being placed on injured reserve in late November due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 12 in a game against the Chicago Bears.

Before going down, Jones surrendered six sacks and 23 pressures in 2025, according to TruMedia. This came after a 2024 season in which he was responsible for 11 sacks in 17 games.

The writing was on the wall for Pittsburgh to cut bait with Jones in some capacity. Back in April, the team declined his fifth-year option, which means he is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. The Steelers also selected tackle Max Iheanachor with the 21st overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, who will likely now take over for Jones at right tackle opposite 2024 first-round left tackle Troy Fautanu.

As for Dallas, they acquire a first-round talent that deepens its offensive line, specifically behind right tackle Terence Steele. Over the last two seasons, Steele, who is under contract through 2028, has given up 16 sacks and 88 total pressures.

Broderick Jones trade grades

Steelers: B

The Steelers had already moved on from Jones before making this trade, selecting tackles high atop the NFL Draft over the last few years. That includes Iheanachor this spring. Given that they had his replacement in-house and declined his fifth-year option, Jones was earmarked to leave Pittsburgh in one form or another. Under these circumstances, the Steelers come out pretty rosy, acquiring two picks in what is expected to be a loaded 2027 NFL Draft class. Yes, they are giving up a 2027 fourth in the process, but moving from the top of Day 3 to the back half of Day 2 is notable.

Cowboys: B

This is a pretty even swap for both sides. While Pittsburgh lands solid draft capital for the future, the Cowboys help themselves in the here and now. Jones gives them much-needed depth at offensive tackle, with Jones starting at both left and right tackle over the course of his NFL career. It also provides some insurance/competition for Terence Steeler at right tackle after struggling in recent seasons. Jones has a base salary of just $1.5 million for 2026 before becoming a free agent next offseason, so he's a pretty cheap rental that provides quality depth.