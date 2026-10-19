Brian Schottenheimer's job status has become a hot-button topic amid the Cowboys' slow start to the 2026 season. After Sunday's uninspiring loss to historical rival Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys sit at 2-4.

Dallas is now just 10-13 since Schottenheimer succeeded Mike McCarthy as coach ahead of the 2025 season. The Cowboys, despite playing in the NFL's easiest division, find themselves behind the Giants and Eagles (who likely won't have Jalen Hurts for the rest of the 2026 season) in the NFC East standings.

On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about his confidence level in Schottenheimer. He said that he and owner/GM Jerry Jones "absolutely" believe in Schottenheimer, the rest of the coaching staff and the players.

"There's not any question in Jerry and my mind," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. "He has the team. There's no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. Feel really good about our coaching staff. We just got to have it continue to evolve and get to a point where we can win these football games."

Jones did acknowledge that the Cowboys' start to the season has been less than ideal.

"Obviously very disappointing," he said. "Frustrated. But at the same time, we got a lot of football to play. We've got resolve. We just got to go back to work. We like the players. We like the coaches."

The Cowboys showed no resolve on Sunday night, especially on offense. While Dallas' much-maligned defense (which recently added former NFL head coach Mike Pettine to the staff as a senior advisor) showed signs of growth, its offense had arguably its worst game of the season. That's saying something, given the egg it laid in Week 5 against the previously winless Buccaneers.

Schottenheimer had no answer for what the Packers were doing defensively.

For a second straight week, the Cowboys' offense was held to under 20 points. They set season lows with 13 points, 303 total yards and 48 yards rushing. The unit also coughed up the ball twice and was just 5-of-13 on third down.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's night was particularly odd. He was alarmingly casual late in the game with the Cowboys trailing by double digits. He seemed to have no interest in throwing deep (his longest completion was 21 yards), which led to him averaging less than five yards per pass attempt. His only sense of urgency appeared to be his hasty postgame exit from Lambeau Field.

"It's just frustrating to not get going," Prescott said afterward. "Getting hit, getting blitzed is part of the game. But not executing our answers for it, and only leaving the game with 13 points...Yeah, it's very frustrating. But we've got to fix it, and all the guys in that locker room are capable of it."

One of the most surprising things from Sunday night's game was how Green Bay's receiving duo of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden outperformed Dallas' CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Watson and Golden combined for nine passes for 164 yards and a score, compared to Lamb and Pickens' combined stat line of 15 catches for 143 yards and no scores.

Their body language on the sideline spoke volumes as well. The Cowboys didn't appear to believe that they could win, even when the game was still in reach.

"It is surprising in terms of how we're performing on offense," Jones said.

While the Cowboys look nothing like a championship contender now, Jones is right in that it is too early to throw the white flag, especially when you look at the Cowboys' upcoming schedule. Dallas' next three games are against teams currently at 2-4. If the Cowboys were going to right the ship, this would be the time to do so.

If Dallas' struggles continue, however, don't be surprised if Jones and Co. change their tone regarding Schottenheimer, who acknowledged following Sunday night's loss that his team's recent performances are not up to par.

"We've got to fix the mistakes that we've talked about," Schottenheimer said. "This is something that we've addressed and talked about. Again, it starts with myself and the coaching staff to understand, again, the ball matters more than anything in the National Football League. It's the ball. Second, it's the line of scrimmage. And we haven't been very good in the last two games, so that's what we're responsible and accountable for. And I stand up here and accept that."