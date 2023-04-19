The 2023 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and with each year come surprises. One storyline to keep an eye on this year has to do with a running back.

Bijan Robinson is considered a top-10 prospect in this class, even though he plays a position that the NFL does not value as highly as others. He may not go inside the top 10, but Robinson appears to be a lock for the first round. If he were to fall to No. 26 overall where the Dallas Cowboys reside, team executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said recently he wouldn't rule anything out.

"I'm sure when that first day is over [of this year's NFL Draft], he's certainly gonna have a team, and you never know," said Jones, via the Cowboys' official website.

With Ezekiel Elliott gone, the Cowboys could add another running back -- and Robinson would be quite the fit. The Texas product left Austin with the fourth-most rushing yards (3,410) in program history. He also avoided a whopping 113 tackles last season. That's the most tackles avoided by any FBS player over the past five years.

Robinson is more than just a running back. He's an offensive weapon. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told NBC Sports' Peter King recently that Robinson could be a legitimate slot receiver at the next level, and that he had the best hands on his team.

The furthest one of our six CBS Sports NFL Draft experts has Robinson falling is No. 27 overall. The highest they have the running back going is No. 14 overall. If Robinson lasts deep into the first round, don't rule anything out with the Cowboys.