Cowboys' Stephen Jones rips inefficiency of NFL's Ezekiel Elliott investigation

The NFL's investigation of Ezekiel Elliott has felt never-ending to the fans, so we can only imagine what people that need to make team decisions are feeling. Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive VP, came out on Monday and spoke out on the league's investigation into Elliott, saying it has been frustratingly inefficient. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he is yet to make a decision on Elliott.

"These things are tough for everybody," Jones told Drew Davison of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. "It's tough for the league. It's tough for the team. It's tough for the player. I think, at some point, you should be able to get the information in some sort of time frame that it doesn't carry on like this particular investigation has. So I would hope as a league, just like we do everything else, that we look for ways to get more efficient and to do things in a better way."

Jones also amended his comments to make it clear that he doesn't necessarily blame the league, as it's a delicate situation.

"I'm not being critical," he said. "These things, we're obviously in new territory when we started our own investigative team at the NFL level. It's not like we've been doing this like we've been playing games and things of that nature, so just as we do everything we look at ways to improve it. Hopefully we'll be better at this as we move forward in the future."

The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy has been controversial from its inception. It gives the league nearly unilateral power to punish players, regardless of what happens in court, for conduct "detrimental to the league." Obviously things steeped in subjectivity will be hotly debated, but Elliott is in the complicated position of not being convicted of anything but having also been involved in a slew of off-field incidents this offseason. With this in mind, and also with Elliott's important position in the league, it makes sense that Goodell is approaching the situation with a rather delicate touch.

Cris Carter said that he would be surprised without an Elliott suspension soon, which the NFL quickly refuted. This saga is still ongoing, and doesn't seem like it's reaching finality soon. However, with the preseason now underway and the regular season approaching quickly, the pressure to make a decision sooner rather than later only continues to grow.