FRISCO, Texas -- The X factor for the Dallas Cowboys to achieve their Super Bowl hopes and dreams isn't quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas' four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will likely continue to produce the sparkling numbers -- 4,552 yards passing (third-most in the NFL in 2025) and 30 passing touchdowns (fourth-most in the NFL in 2025) -- he did last season while conducting a loaded Cowboys attack that features himself, Pro Bowl wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, plus running back Javonte Williams, the league's ninth-leading rusher with 1,201 yards on the ground in 2025. Having all that offensive firepower while being paired with the NFL's worst scoring defense (30.1 points per game allowed in 2025) resulted in a 7-9-1 campaign and a second year in a row watching the playoffs from the couch.

What the Cowboys need to truly make a leap toward the Vince Lombardi Trophy is a competent defense led by a disruptive interior force. That's why the crown jewel of their defensive overhaul under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and 2026 season X factor is four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. That is a burden he is willing to carry after Dallas traded for him midseason last year and re-signed him this summer to a three-year, $105.9 million extension that makes him the league's second-highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of average-per-year salary ($35.3 million).

"I felt at home when they traded for me, when I first got a chance to come into the building, and I got a chance to play my first game here," Williams said Wednesday. "I feel like when you trade for somebody, especially in the middle of the season, you expect them to help you go in the right direction, to help you. With that responsibility, man, I felt at home immediately. "[They] put that responsibility on me, the trust in me to be able to do that. I was super happy about getting traded here, and I want to be here for the rest of my career."

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also indicated that he also feels like Williams can be the difference-maker Dallas needs him to be through his actions. Schottenheimer moved Williams' locker this season to the middle of the room right next to Prescott's, which gives Williams the ability to address the entire room whenever he feels moved to do so. On a related note, he announced Williams, Prescott, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and kicker Brandon Aubrey as Dallas' 2026 team captains as voted on entirely by their teammates.

"From the minute he got here, he's been about one thing, and it's winning. He's never won in the NFL. The leadership is real. The talent is incredible, but every decision that guy makes is what's best for us winning," Schottenheimer said Thursday. "I love that about him, and it's infectious. It rubs off. I love hearing him talk to young linemen and defenders. He was very, very involved in some of the things we did from helping the defense grow and learn. Terrific young man, great dad. ... Just thrilled to have him here, man."

Williams knows how much Dallas needs him to perform at an All-Pro level, citing how each of the last seven Super Bowl champions during his NFL career -- the Kansas City Chiefs (Chris Jones), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Vita Vea), the Los Angeles Rams (Aaron Donald), the Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis) and the Seattle Seahawks (Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy) -- all won with soul-crushing performances from the interior of their defensive lines.

"I think like you've seen that I always speak on, the last Super Bowl champions in the last four to five years had unbelievable defensive linemen or defensive linemen play," Williams said. "That's just the statistic on its own right there that shows you how important it is for the defensive tackle in the NFL to be dominant and make an impact."

He has already established himself as one of the league's best defensive linemen. He is one of just six players with 300-plus tackles and 100-plus quarterback hits since he entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with the others being Dexter Lawrence, Maxx Crosby, Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Burns and Montez Sweat. Jones and Williams are the only two interior defensive linemen to make the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. Pro Football Focus gave Williams a 91.7 run defense grade in 2025, the best among all NFL interior defensive linemen.

The only area that's really missing from his production of late is his sack numbers. Since 2022, Jones has produced 38.0 sacks, the most among interior defensive linemen in that span. Williams has just 26.0. Twelve of those came in the sole first-team All-Pro season of his career in 2022 with the New York Jets. Williams went to new Cowboys teammate Von Miller's pass-rush summit this offseason to learn some things from the NFL's active leader in sacks (138.5). He called Miller's insight in the defensive line room a "blessing for me to have" while Miller has said all of his new Dallas teammates have been very "receptive" to feedback.

"I'm feeling comfortable. I'm feeling comfortable with all the hard work I put in going against Tyler Smith, one of the best offensive linemen," Williams said when asked about his confidence in having an uptick in pass-rush production. "That battle has helped me and my comfort tremendously with the battle going against him this offseason. I'm super confident in myself, and I'm super confident in the work that I put in. I got to finetune some things. ... Trust the process, and the results will handle themselves."

However, sack production, particularly for interior defensive lineman, can vary based on situational factors. Jones played with the lead a lot thanks to having Patrick Mahomes during one of the greatest quarterbacking runs of all time the last few years. Williams toiled away on hapless Jets teams that combined for a 33-75 record before joining the NFL's worst defense in Dallas at the trade deadline last season.

Now, the Cowboys have the type of defensive personnel talent he hasn't experienced since playing for Nick Saban at Alabama. Between himself, Miller, Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, first-round rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence and 2023 NFL interceptions leader DaRon Bland, Williams has taken notice of all the blue chip talent on his side of the ball. There's also been an exodus of those who dragged Dallas' defense down in 2025 with 46.2% of the snaps taken on last year's defense by players who are no longer on the roster, per the Dallas Morning News.

"The last time I kind of felt this was when I was at Bama, when it came down to you going against first-rounders across from you. Here in the NFL, it's All-Pros everywhere, getting a chance to go against one of the best offenses in the league and one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Williams said. "And we've got one of the best offensive lines in the league, so using them as a helping tool to get better every single day; and the urgency level from a defensive standpoint to get better every single day. It's been well-needed and fun. It's definitely a battle."

It's obvious from the limited viewing the Cowboys provide the media in practice that the 2026 Dallas defense is moving differently than the 2025 Dallas defense. Williams sees the difference as "night and day." That could be enough for him to be the All-Pro pass-rush presence Dallas needs him to be for the Cowboys to truly become Super Bowl contenders.

"The growth, it's like night and day. Starting in OTAs, and starting the first week of training camp, getting a chance to go against one of the best offenses in battle every single day has helped us tremendously," Williams said. "The mindset coming from the coaches, top down to the players and to the leadership, has been drastically changed. It's just fun, man. I just can't wait to see the process and the results from all the hard work. But, we're not done yet."