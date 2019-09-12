Cowboys' Tavon Austin enters concussion protocol, team monitoring ahead of game with Redskins

There's a new concern involving Tavon Austin.

The 28-year-old sat out the first practice of Week 2 with the Dallas Cowboys as the team monitors him under the parameters of the league's concussion protocol. Although Austin was available for the entirety of the game and registered 25 snaps offensively and three on special teams, head coach Jason Garrett said Austin notified the team's medical staff this week that he didn't quite feel OK following the contest.

"He had concussion symptoms coming out of the game, so we'll just take his situation day by day," Garrett said in his Wednesday press conference. "To be honest with you, he continued to feel some symptoms after the game. It wasn't something that he needed to come out of the game for, so we just have to be mindful of that and take care of that the right way."

Austin had one catch for eight yards in the lopsided Cowboys win.

With the club having opted to release running back Jordan Chunn earlier this week, they did so with the goal of promoting someone else from the practice squad to aid in special teams work, but they nearly changed course due to Austin's latest ailment -- which nearly resulted in wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. getting the nod. In the end, however, they opted to stick to their original plan and promoted linebacker Chris Covington to the 53-man roster, and re-signed running back Darius Jackson to the 10-man unit. As for Austin, the rest of the week will tell all regarding his availability or lack thereof for Sunday's meeting with the Washington Redskins.

If for whatever reason his symptoms don't dissipate and he's removed from concussion protocol, it would leave the Cowboys with only four active receivers. That would either lead to another roster move for depth or a scheme change that could see rookie Tony Pollard utilized more in the passing game.

Unfortunately for Austin, this isn't the first time he's battled an injury of some sort.

He missed the majority of 2018 with a severe groin injury and wasn't himself when he returned to close out the season. Despite doing well as a returner in the NFC Wild Card against the Seattle Seahawks, it was evident Austin was still nursing the injury, and offered no impact offensively. Still hopeful for what he can bring to the table, the Cowboys re-signed him in March to a one-year deal worth $1 million with $500,000 guaranteed that includes game day and playoff bonuses, knowing the primary goal for Austin has to be remaining available to finally help impact games on a consistent basis.

So far, he's off to a rough start.