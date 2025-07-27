The Dallas Cowboys locked up one of their rising offensive stars, reaching a deal with tight end Jake Ferguson on a four-year, $52 million contract extension that includes $30 million in total guarantees, according to Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a $12 million signing bonus and keeps Ferguson under contract through the 2029 season.

Ferguson, a fourth-round pick in 2022 out of Wisconsin, showed promise early in his career. His rookie season saw solid production as he adjusted to the professional level. In 2023, Ferguson took a significant step forward, setting career highs with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field and create mismatches made him a reliable target in Dallas' offense.

However, Ferguson's numbers dipped somewhat in 2024, as the Cowboys' offensive scheme evolved and other players took on larger roles. Last season, he caught 59 passes for 494 yards and did not record a touchdown.

Ferguson dealt with a knee sprain and a concussion, which impacted his performance. Despite the down year, there is strong confidence in Ferguson's value to the team. Quarterback Dak Prescott praised Ferguson's work ethic and leadership during the offseason.

"He wants to win, has high standards," Prescott said, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris. "I know a year like that is only pushing him. I've seen it in the way that he's approaching this offseason and attacking everything, the details, the questions he's asking. Our relationship is only growing. He's a talented guy. He's an enforcer on this offense and we need him."

Ferguson's new contract makes him the NFL's seventh highest-paid tight end and the highest-paid in Cowboys franchise history.