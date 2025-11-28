ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys didn't just win a football game on Thanksgiving. They revived their season.

On a day when millions tuned in for holiday football, Dallas delivered a 31-28 thriller over the Kansas City Chiefs that lived up to the hype as one of the best Thanksgiving matchups ever. It is Dallas' third straight victory and the clearest sign yet that a team once left for dead is back in the playoff hunt.

Just three weeks ago, the Cowboys were 3-5-1 after a deflating 27-17 home loss to Arizona on "Monday Night Football." Their playoff chances had cratered to 5%, according to CBS SportsLine. Fast forward to Thursday: Dallas is 6-5-1, riding wins over Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Kansas City -- the latter two being last season's Super Bowl participants. Their postseason odds have jumped to 21% -- and given the confidence in Dallas' locker room Thanksgiving, that number is low. An "anything is possible" confidence is in the air. This is simply a different team than it was a month ago.

The turnaround started at the trade deadline, when owner and general manager Jerry Jones pulled off two bold moves: acquiring New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Those additions, combined with the return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie corner Shavon Revel from knee injuries in Week 11, transformed a defense that had been among the league's worst.

Before Week 11, Dallas ranked 29th against the run, allowing 143 yards per game. Since then, they've been fourth-best at 69.7. Williams has been a wrecking ball, leading the NFL with 20 quarterback pressures since joining the Cowboys, per TruMedia.

"That trade was inspirational," Jones said. "Quinnen is outstanding, but he's playing beside guys who can really play off him and make us into a defense that gives us a better shot if we get into the playoffs."

The defensive surge has paired perfectly with an offense that ranks third in scoring at 29.3 points per game. Dak Prescott threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, continuing a season that has him among the league's elite. Prescott has four 300-yard games — most in the NFL — and has completed at least 60% of his passes in all 11 games, the longest active streak. His 25 touchdown passes trail only Matthew Stafford's 30.

Prescott's resurgence has been fueled by a dynamic supporting cast. CeeDee Lamb, who shrugged off the dropsies to have a big Thanksgiving, remains the centerpiece, stretching defenses with his route precision and yards-after-catch ability. George Pickens has emerged as a vertical threat with some while running back Javonte Williams adds balance with physicality in the ground game. Together, they've helped Dallas become one of the league's most explosive offenses.

"We can be whatever we want to be," Prescott said. "All these wins have given us confidence. It starts with preparation — one day at a time."

Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, now on his seventh team, admitted he was stunned by Dallas' early struggles. But after beating the Eagles and Chiefs in a span of four days, his tone has changed.

"We've got too much talent to be losing the way we were losing," Clowney said. "Now we're bonding, playing complementary football. That's a confidence builder for sure. We're heading in the right direction."

Overshown, who tied for the team lead with six tackles while shadowing Patrick Mahomes, echoed that sentiment.

"This team can do whatever we want to do," Overshown said. "We've got the leaders in the locker room and the front office behind us. But it won't mean anything if we don't get the next one."

That next one comes quickly: a Week 14 road showdown with a desperate Detroit Lions on Thursday. Win that, and Dallas' improbable revival might turn into a playoff reality.

At 6-5-1, there is still plenty of work that needs to be done. If we strictly look at the wild card race, the Cowboys need to catch the likes of the Packers (8-3-1), 49ers (8-4), or Seahawks (8-3). Green Bay already won its Week 13 game, while San Francisco and Seattle are both favored to win their matchups on Sunday, potentially pushing them to nine wins on the year. That creates quite the gap for Dallas. Is it impossible? No, but not a lock as it may feel in this moment. -- Tyler Sullivan

Can the Cowboys actually run the table?

Just five games remain on Dallas' 2025 regular season slate, and after beating the Eagles and Chiefs in a span of four days, it's worth asking if the Cowboys could actually win out?

CBS' SportsLine feels the same way as Jerry Jones: the analytics like their chances if they can get past the Lions on the road next week. The Cowboys have a 50% chance or better to win their last four games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and New York Giants.