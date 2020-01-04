Cowboys to meet with Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis as Jason Garrett remains in limbo

While Jason Garrett is still technically the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the team is reportedly meeting with a former Super Bowl winning coach to possibly fill Garrett's position.

On Saturday morning, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker confirmed reports that former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is headed to Dallas to speak with the Cowboys' organization, adding that the meeting may take place sometime this weekend and possibly later today. Walker also confirms ESPN's Todd Archer report that the team will meet with former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Saturday as well, suggesting that Lewis might be more of a coordinator candidate for Dallas.

While the Cowboys haven't officially parted ways with Garrett, the organization is expected to move on from him after his contract expires later this month.

McCarthy, who did not coach during the 2019 season, led Green Bay to their most recent Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2010 season. The next season, McCarthy became the fifth coach to lead his team to at least 15 wins during the regular season before being upset by the eventual champion Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs. McCarthy had just one other "one and done" in the postseason during his time in Green Bay while leading the Packers to eight consecutive trips to the playoffs from 2009-16. A 7-9 season in 2017 and a 4-7-1 start to the 2018 season ultimately cost McCarthy his job in Green Bay. In nearly 13 full seasons with the Packers, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 regular season record and a 10-8 postseason record.

Before presiding as the Bengals' head coach from 2003-18, Lewis earned notoriety for his work as the Ravens' defensive coordinator. In 2000, Lewis' unit was historically dominant, allowing an average of just 10.3 points per game during the regular season en route to shutting out the Giants' offense in Baltimore's victory over New York in Super Bowl XXXV. The NFL's least successful franchise the previous decade, Lewis quickly pushed the Bengals to respectability. After starting his head coaching tenure with two .500 seasons, Lewis led Cincinnati to an 11-5 record as well as the AFC North division title in 2005. From 2011-15, Lewis would guide the Bengals to five straight postseason appearances that included division titles in 2009, 2013 and 2015. But five consecutive first round defeats followed by three consecutive losing seasons led to Lewis' dismissal at the end of the 2018 season.

The Cowboys are coming off an utterly disappointing 2019 season that saw the team finish with an 8-8 record after a 3-0 start. Dallas won just eight games despite receiving a career year from quarterback Dak Prescott (4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes), another Pro Bowl season from running back Ezekiel Elliott (1,357 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns) and a quality performance from a defense that finished the season 11th in the league in scoring, second in third down efficiency and ninth in red zone efficiency.

Garrett, who won two Super Bowl rings as Troy Aikman's backup quarterback, has been the team's head coach since the midway point of the 2010 season. During that span, the Cowboys have compiled a 85-67 regular season record and a 2-3 postseason record. The Cowboys have made the playoffs three times under Garrett, including the team's near upset win over the Packers in the divisional round of the 2014 playoffs, a game that is mostly remembered for the controversial replay reversal of Dez Bryant's near touchdown catch late in Dallas' 26-21 loss.

While Dallas enjoyed early success during Jerry Jones' early tenure as the franchise's owner/general manager, the team has not won a Super Bowl since January of 1996. After winning three Super Bowls in a four-year span from 1992-95, the Cowboys have won just two playoff games since their victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.