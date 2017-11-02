Cowboys to reportedly start Alfred Morris, who's insulted by Zeke fill-in questions

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended for the Dallas Cowboys' next six games, barring an unexpected ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that allows him to play despite a lower court judge's ruling that his suspension should take immediate effect. While the Cowboys rightfully feel pretty good about the backups they have in place behind Elliott, there's no way to spin his absence as a good thing, and questioning how the Cowboys' offense will change while he's out makes a lot of sense.

Just don't tell that to Alfred Morris, who has been Elliott's primary backup this season. "These questions, I chuckle at them, but at the same time it's very insulting because we're pros," Morris said, per the team's official website. "Nothing changes at all for me, other than all these cameras in my face."

Morris will reportedly get the start this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL.com's Jane Slater.

A source informed of the decision tells me Alfred Morris will start Sunday for the Cowboys at running back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 2, 2017

Morris is expected to split work with Darren McFadden (who has been inactive all season, supposedly to keep him healthy in case Elliott was suspended) and Rod Smith. What will change with that trio out there as opposed to Elliott?

According to Morris, not much. "A lot of people are thinking that the running game is going to falter because Zeke's not here, but that's not the case," Morris said. "Will we miss him, yeah. But at the same time, the train goes on. We're going to do our job. We're going to show up every day and work hard."

Look: Morris and McFadden both have multiple 1,000-yard seasons to their name. They're not never-was slouches. But they're both several years removed from those day, and neither player is as dynamic as Elliott in the running game or the passing game. The Cowboys' offense will change, mostly because it has to. There will be more responsibility thrust onto Dak Prescott (who, in fairness, seems like he can handle that just fine), and also the Dallas defense, which can't simply count on the offense outscoring everyone in its path while Zeke is out.

The Cowboys have a tough schedule featuring games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Washington, and the Giants before Elliott is eligible to return in Week 15 against the Raiders. They're 4-3 and currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, so they'll need to do more than just hold serve while their star running back is out. Whether Morris, McFadden, and Smith can handle what needs to be handled is a fair question to ask.