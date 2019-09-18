Cowboys top 2019 list of most valuable NFL franchises, almost worth more than bottom three teams combined

At some point in the very near future, Jerry Jones is going to have to write a monstrous check to Dak Prescott to keep his star quarterback in Dallas. But don't feel sorry for the Cowboys owner, because he has plenty of money in his bank account thanks in large part to the fact that the Cowboys are worth more than any other team in the NFL.

For the 13th consecutive year, the Dallas Cowboys are at the top of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. The Cowboys are worth an estimated $5.5 billion, which is $1.4 billion more than the next team on the list.

Although the Cowboys haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than 20 years, that doesn't seem to be hurting the value of a team that has basically been printing money for Jones since he bought them for $140 million in 1989. If you're scoring at home, that's a nearly 4,000 percent return on his investment.

The Cowboys' new valuation means that they are now the world's most valuable franchise for the fourth straight year.

According to Forbes, the five most valuable franchises in the world are the Cowboys ($5.5 billion), the New York Yankees ($4.6 billion), Real Madrid Club de Fútbol ($4.24 billion), the New England Patriots ($4.1 billion) and Futbol Club Barcelona ($4.02 billion).

The fact that two NFL teams are in the top five of the worldwide list shouldn't come as much of a shock because the value of an NFL franchise has basically been skyrocketing since 2013. Five years ago, there was only one team worth over $2 billion: the Cowboys.

This year, 30 of the league's 32 teams are worth over $2 billion, and the two teams that aren't -- Lions and Bills -- will likely hit that number by next year based on the way NFL valuations have been increasing over the past six years.

Here's a look at the list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. You'll notice that the Cowboys ($5.5 billion) are nearly worth more than the three least valuable franchises -- the Bengals, Lions and Bills -- combined ($5.85 billion).

NFL's 10 most valuable franchises

1. Dallas Cowboys ($5.5 billion)

2. New England Patriots ($4.1 billion)

3. New York Giants ($3.9 billion)

4. Los Angeles Rams (3.8 billion)

5. San Francisco 49ers ($3.5 billion)

6. Chicago Bears ($3.45 billion)

7. Washington Redskins ($3.4 billion)

8. New York Jets ($3.2 billion)

9. Houston Texans ($3.1 billion)

10. Philadelphia Eagles ($3.05 billion)

Bottom five

28. Cleveland Browns ($2.175 billion)

29. Tennessee Titans ($2.15 billion)

30. Cincinnati Bengals ($2 billion)

31. Detroit Lions ($1.95 billion)

32. Buffalo Bills ($1.9 billion)

To see the entire list from Forbes, be sure to click here.