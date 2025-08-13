NFL franchises continue to skyrocket in value, and the Dallas Cowboys are leading the way in that category. Sportico just released their franchise valuations for 2025, and the Cowboys are the first one to eclipse $12 billion.

The Cowboys remain one of -- if not the most -- valuable franchise in sports at $12.8 billion. That is a 24% jump from the team's 2024 valuation, but Dallas isn't alone in seeing that kind of increase.

Nine of the 32 teams saw an increase of 20% or more, and the value of two franchises leapt by more than 30%. No team's valuation saw a bump of less than 12%. The value of NFL franchises is going through the roof, and that may only continue with private equity now involved, albeit in a limited capacity.

Some of the biggest risers on the list include the Detroit Lions and The Philadelphia Eagles. The fallers include the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sportico describes its valuation as the "sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related business and real estate holdings." An example of team-related business and real estate holdings, provided by Sportico, include the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has a 15-year contract with F1 to conduct the race around Hard Rock Stadium. Things like practice facilities and other real estate developments are also included.

Let's take a look at the value of each NFL franchise and how it's changed from last year.