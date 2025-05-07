On the surface, the Dallas Cowboys pulling off a trade to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers should almost exclusively be looked at as a positive development. After all, the team desperately needed a bona fide No. 2 wide receiver opposite of CeeDee Lamb, and they found just that in Pickens, who is averaging over 1,000 yards receiving per season. However, we'd be lying if we said that there wasn't an awkward twinge to this deal.

Pickens, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which means Jerry Jones, who serves as Cowboys general manager on top of owning the franchise, will have to sit down with the receiver's representation at some point to explore an extension.

Who is Pickens' agent, you ask? David Mulugheta. And who is David Mulugheta? Well, Jones was asking the same question not too long ago. Earlier this offseason, Jones was caught in the crosshairs for essentially dismissing Mulugheta, who also represents Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons. When speaking about Parsons and his looming extension, Jones claimed not to know his agent's name.

"The agent is not a factor here, of something to worry about," Jones said last month. "And I don't know his name. And so my point is, I'm not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I'm involved, I do. The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent."

That comment drew quite a bit of criticism, and Parsons himself even came to Mulugheta's defense, saying he "will not be doing any deal without" him.

So in the aftermath of this trade for Pickens, that brings Mulugheta even more into the forefront of Dallas' plans with two key players. While Jones' prior comment shouldn't create any speed bumps in extension talks for Mulugheta's clients, it's hard to ignore the possibility of some awkwardness once they get to the negotiating table.