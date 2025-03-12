Cornerback rapidly became one of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs this offseason with Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs recovering from a late, season-ending knee injury and the dependable Jourdan Lewis signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's why Dallas is trading for Kaiir Elam, the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, the Bills announced on Wednesday. The Cowboys are acquiring Elam and a 2025 sixth-round draft choice while the Bills are receiving a 2025 fifth-round pick, plus a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Elam was never able to find his footing in Buffalo, starting only 12 of his 29 games played in three seasons. He had two interceptions as rookie, but hasn't registered any in each of the last two seasons, but Elam did total two of his career three tackles for loss in 2024. Elam's 72.3 passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage ranks 103rd out of 255 NFL players who have had at least 80 passes thrown their way since 2022, the span of his career. His passer rating against was the fifth-best in Buffalo through his first three seasons.

Elam will compete with 2024 fifth-round pick Caelen Carson for the right to start opposite 2023 first-team All-Pro corner DaRon Bland to begin the year with Diggs likely to not be ready to suit up in Week 1 next season.