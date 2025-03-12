The Dallas Cowboys' linebacker overhaul continued on Wednesday by acquiring former first-round pick Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Media. This move comes shortly after Dallas signed one of new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' Bears pupils, Jack Sanborn, to a one-year deal.

Murray, who is 26 years old and has five seasons of NFL experience, was the 23rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray started 53 of his 59 games played in Los Angeles from 2020 to 2023 before signing a two-year, $15.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in free agency last offseason.

Murray tallied a career-highs in tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (3.5) in 2024 while starting all 14 games that he played. He will compete with Sanborn and 2022 fifth-round pick Damone Clark to start at linebacker alongside Marist Liufau, a 2024 third-round pick, in DeMarvion Overshown's absence after he suffered the second torn ACL of his career last season. Play time is up for grabs at the linebacker position in Dallas after the Cowboys opted to let 33-year-old linebacker Eric Kendricks go in free agency.