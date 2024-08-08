OXNARD, California -- Come along for a ride in a time machine back to the fall of 2016.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, was in the midst of a rookie year in which he went on to lead the NFL in rushing yards (1,631 -- the eight-year veteran's single-season career high to this day), carries (322) and rushing yards per game (108.7). His production helped power Dallas to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC postseason that year. Almost every big run the 6-foot, 228-pound bulldozer ripped off would almost always lead to roaring cheers of "Feed Zeke!" from fans in the stands.

Now, entering his ninth NFL season and eighth with the Cowboys, Elliott no longer cares as much about maintaining a high volume of carries with the focus now centered on simply making it through a 17-game season in 2024.

"I think just right now trying to take care of my body and make sure I'm not getting hurt in camp," Elliott said on Tuesday, talking about the lesser amount of training camp reps he has received. "Just watching the reps and seeing where it goes from there. ... I feel good, I feel fresh. I think they're [Dallas' training staff] doing a good job taking care of me."

In his most recent season with Dallas in 2022, Elliott dealt with a nagging knee injury en route to the lowest yards-per-carry average (3.8) of his Cowboys career, but in his return home, he feels ready to rumble once again.

"I feel like you guys ask me this every year, definitely," Elliott said when asked about his health status and if it's the best he's felt three weeks into training camp in years. "I think definitely so this year [it] has taken a lot of different approaches [to practice and reps distribution]. Very much so watching my practice reps [and] trying to limit the hits that I'm taking [and] trying to keep my legs fresh. I feel really good in camp right now. The goal is to feel really good Week 14, Week 17, Week 1 of the playoffs. So I think we're ahead right now."

Dallas doesn't have the three-time Pro Bowler on a particular snap count number when it comes to his reps at this point in time, more so operating on a vibes approach.

"It's more of a feel thing and obviously, we're communicating on a regular basis there," Cowboys running backs coach Jeff Blasko said on Wednesday. "But that is the objective obviously with the 17 games, and the length of the season and the grind of training camp, obviously, I think he's had 2,500 touches over the course of his career. So he's taken his share of hits. He doesn't need any unneeded hits there. So we've been smart about that piece of it, but I think it is gonna be a feel thing as we go through the whole process."

Should he communicate that he would like another snap with the one's in practice, Blasko had a concise answer to relay his thoughts on the matter.

"We rev him up."

When revved up and in a team drill or in a game, the former bellcow back still thirsts for the ball even though his 2,065 career carries and 2,421 career scrimmage touches lead the NFL since entering the league in 2016. Elliott's 8,904 career rushing yards are the second most in the league in his eight seasons, trailing only Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (9,502). Elliott's 11,553 career scrimmage yards are the most in the league since 2016, ahead of Henry's 10,960 in that span. The reason for that is the way he factors into the passing game, even of late: Elliott's 51 catches last season with the New England Patriots led the team in a 4-13 year to forget.

"Oh yeah, definitely want the ball. Want the ball, no matter if it's running or passing," Elliott said. "I just take pride in being an all-around back. I want to be viable in all assets of the game."

However, what means the most to him at this stage of his career is that he is still playing football in the league entering Year 9 since most NFL careers only last three to three-and-a-half seasons.

"What I'm most proud of up to this point is just still being here, you know what I mean?" Elliott said. "Still being here still to be able to strap it up. I'm proud of I think the consistency I've showed throughout my career. There's no reason to say it, but we're going to take this thing day by day and, you know, just focus on getting better one at a time."

Elliott's experience is critical for a Cowboys' running back committee in which the undrafted Rico Dowdle, who has 96 career carries in three seasons played, is shaping up to be one of the backs atop their depth chart.

"He's a great leader, great mentor for the young guys, great sounding board for me," Blasko said of Elliott. "It's been phenomenal having him in the meeting space and we got a full room, a very competitive room, but he does a great job through his personality of keeping it loose. In addition to that, providing his expertise that he has based off the experience that he's had over what, nine years now. So he's been a great addition for the room."

While Elliott doesn't have the same breakaway he speed he once possessed, his rushing yards per game have precipitously declined in each NFL season, the same relentless mindset remains when in short-yardage situations, particularly around the goal line. His 39 goal-line rushing touchdowns are the most in the NFL since his NFL career began in 2016.

"I think one attitude, just the attitude that I won't be denied," Elliott said when asked what goes into his goal-line success. "Two, just fundamentals: Keeping my pads down. I'll say my first Oklahoma drill, I ran my pads high, got speared in the stomach and lost my breath. Ever since then, I've had great pad level. So, I think those are the main two. ... That was when I was 7 years old."

Happy to be home

The last two years of NFL football for Elliott have been a stark contrast. He went from the glitz and glam of playing for the Cowboys to Bill Belichick's Patriots in 2023. Belichick treated football knowledge like he was safeguarding state secrets, but Dallas has daily tours through the team's practice facility, The Star in Frisco, Texas, that have a path past the team's weight room -- which has a see-through glass window to those walking in the hall. Elliott doesn't mind the extra eyes, he's just grateful to be back home.

"Honestly, who cares if there's a tour going on when there's meetings?" Elliott said. "When we're playing, there's 100,000 people in the stands. I think you got to learn to block out the noise, block out the stuff that's whatever. I think that's it."

Another difference for Elliott in 2024 is that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (now a New York Jet) and Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz (now a Washington Commander) are gone and have been replaced by first-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton and either second-year, undrafted center Brock Hoffman or rookie third-round pick Cooper Beebe, respectively. Most people would look at these moves as a negative for a running back who is on a one-year contract and fighting to maintain his career, but Elliott has a glass half-full perspective on his new guys up front.

"I think the O-line room is just so deep," Elliott said. "All those guys can play, play good football, I wasn't here last year, but what I've seen on the film, a lot of those younger guys have played very good football. Just when you're in a room like that with such competition and such good players, it just brings the best out of you. That's all I've seen out of that group, no matter who's in there, there's no drop off. It really looks the same no matter who's in there. That's what you want. You make it tough on those coaches to make that decision, and just keep bringing each other along and keep pushing each other.

One thing is certain for Elliott in 2024: He will be pushing to give Cowboys fans the chance to erupt with a "FEED ZEKE" chant a few more times.