The Dallas Cowboys are back in Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, and as the team is setting the foundation for the 2023 season, they've also locked down one of their star defenders for the foreseeable future. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs has agreed to a five-year contract extension with Dallas worth $97 million, according to NFL Media. This deal has a max value of $104 million and makes Diggs, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Cowboys selected Diggs with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Almost instantly, the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns in 2021 and 2022. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions.

In 45 career regular season games, Diggs has totaled 17 interceptions and broke up 49 passes. Last season, he held opposing quarterbacks to an 86.1 passer rating when targeted and a 64.7 completion percentage.

Stick with CBS Sports as this story develops.



