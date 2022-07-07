The Bills locked up Stefon Diggs this offseason on a four-year extension that'll keep the Pro Bowl wide receiver under contract through 2027. But his brother, Trevon, the emerging star cornerback for the Cowboys, isn't ruling out playing with his sibling someday. The Diggs brothers have discussed the possibility of teaming up for years, according to a Sports Illustrated profile, and Trevon said this week he thinks "it could happen eventually."

Stefon, who's five years older than Trevon, told SI's Alex Prewitt that his "dream" of a brotherly team-up, which has never occurred at any level due to their age gap, is probably "out of reach now" that he's committed to Buffalo for the long haul: "Maybe in the next lifetime or something. I want to finish with the Bills, and I'm pretty sure (Trevon's) not going anywhere anytime soon."

But the younger Diggs, who's entering his third NFL season in Dallas, left the door open.

"Who knows?" he said. "I feel like it could happen eventually."

The most likely scenario, at this point, would involve Trevon changing teams. The former second-round pick has quickly become one of the Cowboys' most visible players, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions during a 2021 All-Pro breakout. It's possible, should he remain one of the league's top playmakers, that he could price his way out of Dallas when free agency approaches. But that won't come until 2024, at the earliest, which is when Diggs' rookie contract expires.

In the meantime, the Diggs brothers have 2023 to look forward to. That's when the Bills and Cowboys are scheduled to meet in the regular season, giving the siblings a chance to go one-on-one on the field.