FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys defense is dealing with another injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who hasn't practiced this week, has a "tear in his calf," team owner Jerry Jones confirmed on Friday.

On Wednesday, Diggs made the injury sound like it wasn't a big deal.

"I feel good," Diggs said. "I had some tightness in my calf, a little sore coming out of the game. Probably one of the plays I got hit or something but it's just really stiff. Just getting treatment and working through it."

Diggs' official status for this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is questionable, but as a nonparticipant on Wednesday or Thursday, the Cowboys could be preparing to be down a cornerback for Week 9. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy feels Diggs is probably "a game-time decision."

"He has a calf injury, and he actually worked with [director of rehab] Britt [Brown] today. Had a good workout, so we'll see how he is tomorrow," McCarthy said on a conference call on Friday. "I would project it as probably a game-time decision."

The cornerback has started every game so far this season. He played 63 defensive snaps last week, in Dallas' loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He had five total tackles, including four solo tackles and one pass breakup. Should Diggs not suit up on Sunday, Cowboys nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis will likely move outside to fill in.

"Number one, he has the ability to play inside and out, he's done it," McCarthy said. "I think like we all recognize just the type of competitor that he is. He's a great student of the game, but no one prepares better than Jourdan Lewis for a football game whether it's the film study and everything that leads into it. We know wherever we put him that he'll be super competitive, locked in and play to the details of the defense."

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who has been out with a stress fracture in his foot since the last week of training camp, also didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday in Week 6, but he hasn't practiced since or played in a game this season, indicating he may have had a setback in his rehab process. Dallas officially ruled him out for Week 9. Rookie fifth-round pick cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), who has been out since Week 4, was a full participant both days and will return on Sunday after not having a game status on their official injury report.

"I thought he [Carson] put together a good week of work, but being Captain Obvious, clearly the best week in this past month," McCarthy said. "So I think just like anything with injuries, the confidence level, and you want to make sure that they're ready to go. He looks to be in that spot."

Other defensive players dealing with an injury include defensive tackles Linval Joseph (back), who didn't practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday is questionable and Jordan Phillips (wrist), coming off of IR, was a full participant both days but was ruled out for Sunday. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) was limited and has a questionable status, while All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) was unable to practice both days and is ruled out. Inside linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but is listed as questionable against the Falcons.

When asked about Parsons' status for their upcoming game, McCarthy said the LB is "not quite there yet." He last played in September.

Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Marshawn Kneeland (knee), along with cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) have all been placed on IR at some point this season.

The Cowboys defense allows the second-most points per game in the NFL (28.3), most yards per pass attempt (8.2), second-most rushing yards per game (154.6), the fifth-most yards per carry (4.8), have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns (12) and have allowed the fourth-most rushing first downs (68) in their transition from former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme to new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme.