FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is BACK.

Diggs surrendered only 23 yards on six completions after Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his way nine times as the primary defender in coverage in addition to his interception that bounced off of Cleveland wide receiver Elijah Moore's hands. That resulted in Diggs registering a 30.6 defensive passer rating allowed, the third-best in the NFL among players who were targeted at least five times, as Dallas cruised to a 33-17 road win.

With his swagger also returned, the NFL's interceptions leader since 2021 (16) was asked what challenges New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round pick wide receiver Chris Olave brings in Week 2. Diggs seemed shocked to hear the way the question was phrased, almost if to say the real question that should be asked is: how challenging is it to match up with Trevon Diggs?

"Is this a trick question?" Diggs said in shock on Wednesday. When told it was not a trick question, Diggs was brief with his answer. "He's a good player."

Fifth-round rookie corner Caelen Carson, who has been pressed into duty as the starting outside corner opposite Diggs with 2023 First-Team All-Pro DaRon Bland healing from a stress fracture in his foot, gave a more direct answer about Olave.

"I feel like he got speed," Carson said of Olave. "All the Saints receivers in general have speed."

Carson helped lock down five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper up in Cleveland in Week 1 to the tune of two catches for 16 yards allowed in coverage with two pass breakups. Olave may have his hands full come Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.