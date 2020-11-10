It seems like the Dallas Cowboys get more bad injury news almost daily, and they'll get no reprieve heading into their bye week. On Monday, it was announced rookie center Tyler Biadasz would miss multiple weeks after feeling a "pop" in his hamstring ahead of the matchup in Week 9 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that's not the only player the Cowboys lost on Sunday. Trevon Diggs, the team's rookie second-round pick, left the game with what was labeled as a foot injury -- not to return. There was at least some optimism within the organization though, considering he was re-taped and attempted to give it a go, only to then be shut down for more tests.

Having run several tests on Monday, the Cowboys finally received a prognosis on Diggs, and it's not good. The 23-year-old will miss approximately 4-6 weeks with a fractured bone in his foot, a source tells CBS Sports on Tuesday, and that means it's possible he may be done for the year. The Cowboys are entering their bye week so that could help the timeline for return, but seeing as the Cowboys have only seven games remaining in the regular season and aren't predicted to make the playoffs, expect them to be very deliberate about not forcing him back onto the field and risking a setback on their prize defensive back.

Diggs is expected to be ready in time for 2021 offseason conditioning, though.

The former Alabama star was coming off of a breakout game in the week prior against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he picked off Carson Wentz to log his first two career interceptions in stylish fashion. Not content to stare at the achievement, however, Diggs noted immediately his goal of getting back to work to figure out ways to improve against the Steelers and going forward as a whole.

"Everything is starting to come together the more repetitions that I'm getting," he said last week. "I'm getting familiar with the rosters and things like that and the game speed. I'm getting better every game and trying to improve every game and learn from my mistakes, and try not to make the same mistakes and just keep fighting."

Having had his growing pains as well, in some part due to an inconsistent pass rush and poor safety play that led to him shouldering the bulk of the load in coverage, and in other parts due to the fact he's a rookie without a true offseason to acclimate to the NFL -- Diggs often deployed his ability to forget the previous mistake and stay focused on trying to make the next play.

In the end, that's all that matters to him during games.

"You just got to have short memory," he said of his errors. "You just got to go out there and know you're going to be out here competing. Everyone is a professional, so you just got to compete and win your one on ones and just focus. You're going to get a pass caught on you, and maybe you don't get a pass caught on you but, regardless, you got to keep fighting and [remember] there's a lot of football left, and you just got to think about the next play.

"The next play."

Unfortunately for the rookie, the next play probably won't arrive until 2021.