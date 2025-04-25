Some Dallas Cowboys fans may have been confused and/or disappointed in owner and general manager Jerry Jones selecting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker over a wide receiver.

Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons isn't one of those people after speaking with Booker on Bleacher Report's NFL Draft live reaction show.

"It feels great," Booker said when seeing the love of football leave people's eyes when playing against them. "Football is a child's game, so people wake up being like, 'Man, I can't wait to play this football game today.' They listen to their hype music, they take all the pre-workout and they get so excited to play football until they come across Tyler Booker. Then when I'm going after you, quarter after quarter, play after play, series after series, and I start to see that love leave their eyes, that's what makes me love the game."

After Booker said that, Parsons exclaimed "God damn, you just got me hype! Let's go! Hey man, welcome to the team!"

Booker has big shoes to fill in Dallas, serving as recently retired, seven-time first-team All-Pro right guard Zack Martin's successor, but he has an early stamp of approval from Parsons.