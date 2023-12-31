ARLINGTON, Texas -- Between wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's record-setting night and Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson finally being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in the Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the NFC North-champion Detroit Lions, Saturday night was almost perfect for Dallas.

However, the Cowboys didn't come out fully unscathed. Second-year left guard Tyler Smith left the game with two minutes left in the third quarter after tearing the plantar fascia in his foot. Undrafted rookie out of Oregon T.J. Bass stepped into Dallas' left guard spot in his place.

"Plantar fasciitis, I think he tore it completely. That's my last on it," Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said postgame Saturday night when asked about Smith's injury. "If that's the case, it's not as negative as it sounds. I'm not as pessimistic as I might ought to be, and I don't have full satisfactory detail, but I'm hopeful that he'll be able to play with this."

Smith, the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, told reporters in the locker room postgame that an MRI on Sunday will dictate his playing status the rest of the season, but he did say he thinks he could play through the injury.

Smith has the eighth-highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade (74.5) among guards who have played at least 650 offensive snaps this season. He has shined as a run-blocker with the sixth-highest PFF run-blocking grade (79.7) among 49 guards who have played at least 650 offensive snaps this season.

The Cowboys may not need him at the Washington Commanders in their regular -eason finale in Week 18 given they are the league's worst defense, allowing 30.2 points per game. Plus, the Dallas won the first matchup 45-10 on Thanksgiving. However, his return for the postseason in two weeks would be a critical boost for the Cowboys up front.