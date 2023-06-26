The first year in the NFL is a whirlwind for most, if not every rookie. Almost as quickly as players hear their names called at the NFL Draft, they are thrust into roles within their new club and asked to learn on the fly. For the most part, those prospects come out the other side better served and a more complete player as they enter their sophomore season, which appears to be the case with Cowboys lineman Tyler Smith.

The former No. 24 overall pick out of Tulsa not only has a full season under his belt, but the young tackle started in all 17 regular season games for Dallas on top of two playoff matchups. The 22-year-old also played multiple positions, as he suited up as both Dallas' left tackle and left guard throughout his rookie season. That experience has him in a much more comfortable position as he gears up for Year 2.

"After getting that first year under my belt, I understand what the expectation is," Smith said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I've gone through camp, OTAs, I've been through the season before. Being comfortable and acclimated to what I need to do has helped me a lot -- in terms of being confident and who I am. That first year was kind of nervous. Everything was new. Going to a new locker room and some of the guys are like 30, 34. I was used to being in a locker room with 18-23-year-olds. Getting acclimated with the guys helped me a lot."

To help him ease into the NFL, Smith also leaned on the advice from some of the Cowboys veterans, including Jason Peters and Tyron Smith.

"I remember Jason told me something, and it was so profound for me," Smith said. "He said, 'Man, all you need to know is when it comes to pass pro or run game, get out of your stance and get to your spot.' And it took me a while to think about it. Tyron would tell me the same thing, 'Get to your spot, get to your spot.' And I had no idea what that meant. Did they want me to kick to a certain point? But when I finally understood it, it just meant get out your stance and to where you can really do battle. That's when a lot of things got easier for me. My mantra on game days as soon as I woke up was: Get out my stance, get in my spot, stay low and get my hands up. That kept me grounded."

Per Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed six sacks in 1,144 offensive snaps last season. He did that while playing on an offensive line that ranked third in adjusted sack rate. Now that he has a year under his belt, Smith should only improve as Dallas continues to build a wall around Dak Prescott. However, as much as Smith may be looking for personal growth in Year 2, his mission is to help the Cowboys hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

"Winning that Super Bowl," Smith said. "Obviously I want to go out there and play to the best of my abilities, I want to improve upon last season and I want to be a benefit to the team regardless where they put me, but winning that Super Bowl is the biggest thing. We came close last year and we lost, and that pain sticks with you. I know we have the team to go out there and win it all."

Dallas is currently tied with the New York Jets with the sixth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl this season and have the third-best odds to win the NFC.