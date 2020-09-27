The Dallas Cowboys will wait at least one more week before putting Tyron Smith back on the field. The All-Pro left tackle is dealing with neck stingers that kept him out of the harrowing Week 2 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the Cowboys have again ruled him out for the battle with the Seattle Seahawks after listing him as questionable on Friday's injury report -- noting he'd be a game-time decision once again. In the absence of Smith, the Cowboys are expected to start undrafted rookie Terence Steele at left tackle and undrafted second-year talent Brandon Knight on the opposite edge, the latter filling in again for an injured La'El Collins.

Collins is eligible to return from injured reserve next week, but Mike McCarthy made it clear this week the team has not made any determinations on his status as of yet. As for Smith, things look much more promising, considering owner Jerry Jones said Smith had a chance to play against the Falcons but was held out for future plans.

In other words, the Cowboys don't want to rush him back and risk losing him for a coming slate of games that includes squaring off with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in Week 4. Garrett is a game wrecker by any and all definitions, and having Smith healthy for that matchup will be paramount to keeping Dak Prescott upright for four quarters.

Jones noted this week that Smith had a "better chance" of facing the Seahawks, and this could very well be yet another chess move by McCarthy. For while Smith isn't yet 100 percent, it feels as if he'd be on the field this week if Dallas didn't see solid play by both Steele and Knight in Week 2. Combine that with the fact Seattle's defensive line lacks the pass rush equivalent to what was faced when the Cowboys went against the Los Angeles Rams and the Falcons in subsequent weeks, and it makes sense McCarthy and Co. would opt to give Smith another week to get closer to a full tank.