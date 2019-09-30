Cowboys' Tyron Smith suffers possible 'high ankle' sprain in Week 4 loss to Saints, more tests to be done

Things didn't go as planned for the Dallas Cowboys when they traveled to meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. It was a game that saw quarterback Dak Prescott and the high-powered offense get shut down for the majority of the contest, but that may not be the worst thing that came out of the 12-10 loss at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Late in the fourth quarter -- with Prescott attempting to mount a game-winning drive -- he'd take an ill-advised sack that not only pushed the Cowboys backs against the goal line, but it also caused Prescott to be pushed into the legs of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith in the process. Smith would immediately go down in what looked to be extreme pain, before attempting to limp off under his own power; and then collapsing again to one knee as the team's medical staff rushed to the field to evaluate him and help him over to the sideline.

After the game, owner Jerry Jones' preliminary description of the injury was "a high ankle situation." That isn't great news by any stretch of the imagination, but it also isn't the worst when considering what happened to Smith's leg during the sack. Initially, the injury appeared to be to his knee -- which would've been a much more grave issue -- but Smith was seen leaving the Superdome in a walking boot, lending more to Jones' statement regarding the Pro Bowler's ankle.

The team will run further tests on Monday, per source, to get a formal diagnosis and to determine the extent of the damage.

That will likely include an MRI and, unfortunately for Smith, the injury will almost certainly sideline him for the Week 5 contest against the visiting Green Bay Packers. That, however, is to be determined following additional tests and observation of the 28-year-old over the next few days. If he's unable to go, it'll be backup Cameron Fleming getting the start in his place on Sunday.

Fleming was re-signed this offseason to a two-year, $7.5 million contract specifically for an instance such as this. Smith has missed a total of nine games over the last three regular seasons due to a variety of different injuries, and the Cowboys wanted to make sure they had insurance against any potential and mostly inevitable absence in 2019. Fleming grants them such, and it doesn't hurt that he's also a two-time Super Bowl winning left tackle from his time spent with the New England Patriots. Talent-wise, he's not Smith, but the Cowboys could do worse.

This is a developing story.