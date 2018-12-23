Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford carted off with scary injury, will be taken to a local hospital

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a scary injury on the opening drive of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barely a minute into the contest, defensive lineman and team captain Tyrone Crawford suffered what appeared to be a head or neck injury while attempting to fight off a block. He remained down on the field for several minutes and was eventually put on a stretcher and carted off.

The play that brought the cart out for Tyrone Crawford #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/NgvD9lg8e6 — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) December 23, 2018

Players from both teams gathered around as Crawford was placed on the backboard and eventually removed from the field. Several Cowboys players appeared extremely emotional as Crawford was strapped in and then wheeled off.

Yikes. Cowboys veteran DL Tyrone Crawford carted off field after second play of series. Teammates prayed as Crawford helped onto backboard. Stadium applauded pic.twitter.com/3hRqZl0D1X — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 23, 2018

#Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford being carted off the field now. You could see it in teammates faces how much this hurts. He’s a leader and friend to many of the guys on defense. Gives thumbs up though as he leaves the field — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2018

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Crawford was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Tyrone Crawford is being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was able to move his arms and it appeared he was able to move his legs as well. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd as the cart exited the field — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2018

A seven-year veteran, Crawford was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2012 draft. He is their most versatile defensive lineman, having spent different portions of his career playing 1-tech and 3-tech defensive tackle, as well as defensive end, where he has spent the majority of this season. Crawford has also been a defensive captain for the Cowboys for several seasons and is considered one of the team's leaders in the locker room.

He has been extremely durable for the Cowboys ever since he missed the entire 2013 season, having played 75 of a possible 80 games, starting 73 of them. Dallas is still in the playoff race and can clinch an NFC East title with a win in this game, and they'll need Crawford for a potential postseason run so this injury is a potentially important one for the team itself, but it is obviously more important that Crawford be OK physically than that he get back on the field.