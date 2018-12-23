Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford carted off with scary injury, will be taken to a local hospital
Crawford was down on the field for several minutes with an apparent head or neck injury
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a scary injury on the opening drive of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barely a minute into the contest, defensive lineman and team captain Tyrone Crawford suffered what appeared to be a head or neck injury while attempting to fight off a block. He remained down on the field for several minutes and was eventually put on a stretcher and carted off.
Players from both teams gathered around as Crawford was placed on the backboard and eventually removed from the field. Several Cowboys players appeared extremely emotional as Crawford was strapped in and then wheeled off.
According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Crawford was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
A seven-year veteran, Crawford was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2012 draft. He is their most versatile defensive lineman, having spent different portions of his career playing 1-tech and 3-tech defensive tackle, as well as defensive end, where he has spent the majority of this season. Crawford has also been a defensive captain for the Cowboys for several seasons and is considered one of the team's leaders in the locker room.
He has been extremely durable for the Cowboys ever since he missed the entire 2013 season, having played 75 of a possible 80 games, starting 73 of them. Dallas is still in the playoff race and can clinch an NFC East title with a win in this game, and they'll need Crawford for a potential postseason run so this injury is a potentially important one for the team itself, but it is obviously more important that Crawford be OK physically than that he get back on the field.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updates: Foles finds Sproles for TD
All of the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
-
London could be Raiders' home in 2019
Raiders owner Mark Davis might be moving his team to London for the 2019 season
-
Week 16 SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MNF: Broncos vs. Raiders odds, picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos
-
Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Chiefs game 10,000 ti...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...