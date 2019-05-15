Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford reportedly faces misdemeanor charge after bar incident

The Cowboys might be dealing with more turmoil on their defensive front.

According to ESPN, Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly on March 27 and pleaded not guilty on April 12. Citing the affidavit, ESPN reported that when a fight broke out between customers and security at a bar in Panama City Beach, Florida on March 15, Crawford allegedly "charged toward" an officer and hindered the officer "from detaining" an individual who was a member of his party. According to NFL.com, Crawford has also been accused of throwing punches. TMZ has published video footage of the incident.

A pretrial conference will be held on June 13. Regardless of how the case plays out legally, Crawford could face discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

A third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2012, Crawford has tallied 22 sacks in seven years, with a career-high 5.5 sacks coming this past season. Since the 2015 season, he's averaged nearly five sacks per season. While he might not be a dominant player, he has been durable. Since 2014, he's played in 76 of 80 possible games. As it stands, he's likely to share snaps with Maliek Collins on the interior of the Cowboys' four-man defensive front.

The Cowboys have done well to build a solid defensive front over the past few years, but it's been a difficult process -- at least partially by their own making.

They had to sign Demarcus Lawrence to a monster deal a year after using the franchise tag on him. They traded for Robert Quinn to give themselves a second edge rusher. Both of those moves can't be criticized. The two of them will likely generate the vast majority of the team's sacks during the upcoming season.

A few years ago, though, the Cowboys signed Greg Hardy, who is now out of the NFL largely because of a domestic violence case that occurred before the team signed him. They also took Randy Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft despite some off-the-field concerns. Due to suspensions, Gregory has played in only 28 games since then. He's currently suspended indefinitely. In both 2017 and 2018, defensive tackle David Irving was suspended four games. Irving retired in March after getting hit with another suspension.

These tweet is two years old, but it does highlight the turmoil that has plagued the Cowboys' defensive front:

Members of the #Cowboys front seven has been subject to suspension over the past few seasons pic.twitter.com/TSncriWjzs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 23, 2017

There's no way to know if Crawford will face a suspension for his alleged role in the incident. He could just get fined. He might not be punished at all. But if he is absent for a portion of the season, he'll be missed on the field by the Cowboys.