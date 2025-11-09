The Dallas Cowboys included a "poison pill" condition in the Micah Parsons trade to the Packers, according to ESPN. The clause prohibits Green Bay from trading their pass rusher to the NFC East, notably the Eagles after they tried to land the multi-time All-Pro during his summer holdout.

The Packers would owe the Cowboys their 2028 first-round draft pick if Green Bay moves Parsons to Philadelphia, Washington or New York. The "poison pill" condition is also featured for Kenny Clark, who was part of the package from the Packers to the Cowboys. If Dallas trade Clark to a team from the NFC North, the Packers get the Cowboys' 2028 first-round pick.

The "poison pill" stipulations reportedly apply to this season and 2026. This parameter was not discussed publicly when the Parsons blockbuster materialized, but NFL teams reportedly noticed that were conditions attached to the Cowboys' and Packers' 2028 first-round picks that prevented them from being traded.

The Cowboys' "all-in" trade this week for Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams spiked the "poison pill" conversations when Dallas' future 2028 first-round was prohibited from trade discussions.

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, agreed to a four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay that included $120 million guaranteed after the trade. In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys received two-first round picks — one in 2026 and another in 2027 — along with Clark.

ESPN previously reported that the Eagles made a "strong play" for Parsons once the Cowboys began entertaining trade offers over the summer. Jones and the Cowboys were not willing to send Parsons to their NFC East rival.

Parsons and the Packers play the Eagles on Monday night, so it's not coincidence his contract detail has surfaced ahead of kickoff. Parsons has 20 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Packers this season. Green Bay (5-2-1) leads the competitive NFC North, which includes every team at .500 or better.

"These last six months were super draining, super toxic for everyone," Parsons said after his debut in Green Bay earlier this season. "It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through. Players' fates should be decided earlier. The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough. It's something where I could have been with these guys getting better and better, and we probably could have had probably an even more dominant start if that was the decision they were going to make."