Cowboys VP Stephen Jones explains what Ezekiel Elliott needs to do to be great

It was a forgettable season for Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft who immediately became one of the league's best running backs as a rookie. But the Cowboys star found trouble in August when the NFL suspended him for violating the personal conduct policy based on allegations of domestic assault dating to the previous year.

The league began its investigation in July 2016 and in the intervening months, Elliott struggled to stay out of the headlines. He visited a marijuana dispensary, was at a bar when a late-night altercation took place, was ticketed for driving 100 miles per hour, and was caught pulling down a woman's top during a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Put another way: Elliott didn't do himself any favors by laying low as the league investigated. And in November, his six-game suspension became official.

So has the 22-year-old matured?

"I can only say you hope so. Zeke needs to answer that question," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Obviously, right up through the start of last season, there were things that were popping up. We haven't seen that as of late and hopefully that's a good indicator that he understands."

The Cowboys have a history of taking on players who arrive with off-field baggage -- Adam Jones, Greg Hardy and Randy Gregory come to mind -- and there's a plan to help those who need it.

"We have our infrastructure in place that we're always working to help our players," Jones continued. "It's certainly there for them. At the same time, you can't be with them every waking hour. At some point, they're men. They have to be accountable to themselves and I know that they know that they have to be accountable to the organization."

It's worthing noting that, despite the infrastructure, Jones, Hardy and Gregory didn't last in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones remains convinced that Elliott was a "victim of overcorrection" by commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Two things: No. 1, we all know that on a personal basis that issue was a hard issue for Zeke," Jerry Jones said this week from the Senior Bowl. "Logic tells me that what he had to deal with that is a big deterrent in looking at anything like that in the future. That's about the best way I know, that when those kinds of negative things happen to you there is usually follow, usually create deterrence for doing it again when you've had that kind of experience that he had this past year. That was a lot of punishment for him under the circumstances for what he didn't do."

Still, Stephen Jones' point remains: Elliott is an adult and he's accountable for his behavior.

"I know Zeke wants to be great -- I'm convinced of that, that he wants to be great," Stephen Jones said. "He's also got to understand that, to be great, you can't have these things that we call distractions and things of that nature. Things that take away, not only from him, but from our team."