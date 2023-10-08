The Dallas Cowboys have been shuffling the deck along their offensive line since the start of the 2022 season. They haven't had their "best five" starting offensive linemen on the field together since their 23-17 2021 NFC Wild Card Round loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Their offensive line from left-to-right that day featured Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith, guard Connor Williams, Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz, All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and tackle La'el Collins.

Entering their 2023 "Sunday Night Football" matchup with a team that has eliminated them from the postseason in each of the last two years, the Cowboys suffered a 19-12 loss in the NFC Divisional Round in 2022, Dallas will finally have their preferred starting offensive combination: Eight-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith at left tackle, Tyler Smith -- the team's first-round pick in 2022 -- at left guard, Pro Bowler Tyer Biadasz at center, eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro Zack Martin at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle. Tyron Smith (knee) and Martin (thigh), who didn't practice Wednesday but did participate fully in practice on Thursday and Friday are active for Week 5, securing Dallas' ideal offensive front.

The team's inactives are former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (emergency third QB), safety Israel Mukuamu, rookie cornerback Eric Scott, offensive lineman Asim Richards, wide receiver Jallen Brooks, tight end Peyton Hendershot and rookie defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko. Backup running back Rico Dowdle, who didn't practice Wednesday while dealing with a hip injury, is active tonight after fully practicing on Thursday and Friday.

Tyler Smith missed the first two weeks of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury. Tyron Smith has missed the last two weeks against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots with a knee injury. Biadasz missed the Cowboys' only loss so far this season, a 28-16 Week 3 defeat at the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring issue. Steele has been the only Cowboys offensive line starter to play in all four of their games in 2023.

The health of the Cowboys offensive front couldn't have come at a better time given who they are facing on the other side of the line of scrimmage in Week 5. The 49ers defensive front is led by 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, whose 18.5 sacks led the NFL last season. His 90 quarterback pressures were tied with Parsons for the most in the NFL. San Francisco also added to their defensive front in the offseason, swiping Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles on a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency. This season, the 49ers are generating pressure on 39.4% of opposing quarterback dropbacks, the seventh-highest rate in the league. Knowing the challenge upcoming this week, the Cowboys pass-catchers know they have to get in and out of their breaks on their routes ASAP on Sunday, regardless of who is blocking in front of them.

"It's fast," Lamb said of the internal clock players need to have against the 49ers on Thursday. "You have guys like Nick [Bosa] and [Arik] Armstead. They're the bell cows of that defensive line. You have to account for those guys. They have done a great job of being as disruptive as they have been these last couple years. You really have to lock in. It comes with watching film. Keep watching film and you get a feel of maybe max 3.5 seconds, not four. So, get in your route, get open, create separation and be in your spot."