Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Dallas

Current Records: San Francisco 5-8; Dallas 4-9

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium. San Francisco will be seeking to avenge the 40-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 22 of 2017.

The 49ers came up short against the Washington Football Team last week, falling 23-15. One thing holding San Francisco back was the mediocre play of QB Nick Mullens, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.78 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Dallas took their game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week by a conclusive 30-7 score. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from DE Aldon Smith, WR Amari Cooper, and RB Tony Pollard. QB Andy Dalton ended up with a passer rating of 165.80.

Special teams collected 12 points for Dallas. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the 49ers going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 4-9 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 5-8. Allowing an average of 30.77 points per game, the Cowboys haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.95

Odds

The 49ers are a 3-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won both of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last six years.