Cowboys vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

Two NFC rivals go head to head on 'Sunday Night Football'

We're live with the Week 8 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Dallas Cowboys in a battle between two of the NFL's oldest and most heated rivals.

This matchup has become a familiar one over the last few years, as the teams have repeatedly squared off in both the regular season and the playoffs -- with the Niners prevailing more often than not. The Cowboys are coming off of their much-needed bye week, while the Niners are coming off a loss in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Both teams are coming into this installment of the series, facing significant injury issues. The Niners are down Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Dre Greenlaw, among others. The Cowboys are again without Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Daron Bland, Brandin Cooks and more. Both teams, surprisingly, are also below .500 through the first seven weeks of the season, with Dallas sitting at 2-4 and San Francisco checking in with a 3-4 record. 

Can the shorthanded Cowboys come up with a road win to save their season from going off the rails, or will the 49ers again slam the door against their rivals? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we updated you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: 49ers -5.5; O/U 48.5 (via Caesars)

Updating Live
(23)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Penalty erases massive Deebo touchdown

The Niners got Deebo Samuel wide open down the field for the second time tonight and Brock Purdy hit him right in stride for the second time tonight. Deebo took it 66 yards to the house... but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on No. 2 tight end Eric Saubert. 

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Zeke gives Dallas the lead

Best drive of the night for the Cowboys. After a nice punt return Turpin, Dallas marched 65 yards on 11 plays, with Dak converting a pair of third downs along the way. After a pass interference penalty in the end zone got Dallas down to the goal line, Zeke punched it in from a yard out to put the Cowboys up 7-3. (Earlier in the drive, he also had his longest run of the season, albeit for only 11 yards.)

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 1:11 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Purdy misfires

The 49ers picked up a first down on a tough completion from Brock Purdy to George Kittle, but on the next set of downs, Purdy missed a much easier throw intended for Kittle and San Francisco punted. The Niners did not take advantage of the Prescott interception.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:55 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dak makes a big mistake

The Cowboys have been getting owned by this 49ers defense for years now, and here we go again. Dak Prescott got absolutely walloped by Nick Bosa as he let go of a deep ball down the left sideline -- a ball that he never should have thrown in the first place. Throwing into double coverage to target 5-foot-9 KaVontae Turpin is not a good idea. Ji'Ayir Brown made him pay with the interception. 

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:47 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers start with a field goal

San Francisco got the ball into Cowboys territory, but a holding penalty on Kyle Juszczyk set the drive back. Kyle Shanahan surprisingly called for a run up the middle on third-and-10 and Jordan Mason was stopped short of the line to gain, so the Niners settled for a 50-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:38 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Deebo doing Deebo things

What do you know, the 49ers got Deebo Samuel matched up on a linebacker on third down and Deebo absolutely smoked him. The 49ers just consistently do this to the Cowboys, year after year.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys quickly stall out

Dallas apparently came out determined to run the ball in this game. After a good run by Zeke Elliott on the first snap of the game, things did not go well on the ground from there. In particular, a third-and-5 handoff to fullback Hunter Luepke quickly ended in disaster as Fred Warner smothered it and forced a punt.

Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:29 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

What to watch on SNF

Here are a few key matchups that could decide this game:

  • Cowboys tackles vs. Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd: Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have struggled badly this year.
  • Dak Prescott vs. Fred Warner: The star linebacker has repeatedly messed up Dallas' passing game in recent seasons.
  • George Kittle vs Cowboys LBs: Dallas has badly struggled to defend the middle of the field.
  • Jordan Mason vs. Cowboys DL: The Niners love to run the ball, and the Cowboys can't stop the run.
Jared Dubin
October 28, 2024, 12:15 AM
Oct. 27, 2024, 8:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dallas is 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at home to start the 2024 season, making them the first team to start 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at home since the 2021 New England Patriots. The Cowboys will look to continue their road game success in Week 8 at the San Francisco 49ers. 

Cowboys This Season

              Home Road

W-L         0-3     3-0

Opp PPG 39.7 16.3

Opp YPG 460.0 253.0

TO margin  -7    +1

>> 1st team to start 0-3 at home & 3-0 on road since 2021 Patriots)

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Dallas Cowboys go as quarterback Dak Prescott goes, and it's been rough for Prescott during Dallas' three-game losing streak against the 49ers. 

Dak Prescott Last 3 Games vs 49ers

                            TD-INT Passer Rating

2021 Wild Card    1-1          69.3

2022 Div Rd             1-2      63.6

2023 Week 5            1-3 <<    51.6

>> T-most INT in a game in career

 
Pinned
Link copied

The San Francisco 49ers have a three-game winning streak against the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since the 1994-1995 seasons. Their current streak involves two playoff wins and a beatdown of the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5 last season. 

Last 3 Meetings

                             Result

2021 Wild Card    SF, 23-17

2022 Div Rd          SF, 19-12

2023 Week 5        SF, 42-10 <<

>> 49ers largest win vs Cowboys in series history (+32)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Should Dallas be able to slow down Mason on the ground, they might have a chance to handle 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who produced the worst passer rating of his career in a start including playoffs, 36.7, after throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns as well as 212 yards on 17 of 31 passing in a Week 7 loss against the Chiefs. The big driver in his struggles was the lack of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on the field. He threw more passes with Samuel, Aiyuk and Jennings all off the field in Week 7, 17, than he did in his first 37 career games combined, including the playoffs, per CBS Sports Research. Samuel is officially active tonight, but Aiyuk is out for the season with a knee injury. Jennings was ruled out for Week 8 with a hip injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The primary defensive weakness Dallas has that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will likely look to exploit is their run defense since the Cowboys allow the fifth-most rushing yards per game (143.2) in the entire NFL. San Francisco running back Jordan Mason's 667 rushing yards ranked as the second-most in the league, entering Sunday behind only Derrick Henry's 873, but Mason led the NFL in missed tackles forced with 53 entering Sunday, per NFL Pro Insights. 

That's a significant problem for a Dallas defense that has the highest missed tackle rate (15.8%) in the entire league this season entering Sunday. Some of that figure can be attributed to the inexperience the Cowboys have at inside linebacker outside of 10-year veteran Eric Kendricks. Third-round rookie Marist Liufau, second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-year linebacker Damone Clark have all taken a stab at filling the void left by Leighton Vander Esch's retirement. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa could alternate between attacking Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has already racked up 40 quarterback pressures this season, which rank as the second-most in the NFL behind Aidan Hutchinson's 45. Bosa went one-on-one with Steele on 16 of 17 matchups in the 49ers 42-10 beat down of Dallas in Week 5 last season, per NFL Pro Insights. However, he only recorded four pressures and half a sack that night. Perhaps Steele, now more than a year removed from a torn ACL, could do even better if Bosa takes a break from attempting to bully the rookie Guyton at left tackle. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Some of the things Dak Prescott alluded to adding to his game could involve scrambling more to juice both the passing game and the running game, a post-bye week change Prescott incorporated a season ago. That helped Dallas go 8-3 after their Week 7 bye a year ago en route to a 12-5 finish. 

Dak Prescott NFL Ranks, 2023 vs. 202420232024*

Completion Pct

69.5% (2nd)

63.4% (24th)

Pass Yards4,516 (3rd)
1,602 (10th)

Pass Yards/Att

7.7 (6th)

7.2 (17th)

Pass TD

36 (1st)

8 (T-15th)

TD-INT

36-9 (2nd)

8-6 (T-23rd)

Passer Rating

105.9 (2nd)

85.5 (21st)

Expected Points Added/Play0.18 (2nd)-0.09 (22nd)

* Entering Week 8

 
Pinned
Link copied

The lack of punch in the Cowboys run game (77.2 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL) hasn't helped 2023 Second Team All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and 2023 first-team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the passing game. Prescott called his start to 2024 "average."

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott describes his 2024 season as 'average' through six games, details what could improve
Garrett Podell
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott describes his 2024 season as 'average' through six games, details what could improve
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for answers on offense right now. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones allowed his roster to atrophy in the offseason while not making many substantial moves to replace the talent that exited. He has opted to solely rely on pre-existing young talent and rookies from the 2024 draft class like first-round pick Tyler Guyton and third-round pick Cooper Beebe up front while banking on third-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert's development and 11-year veteran receiver Brandin Cooks staying healthy in addition to All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. In short, that school thought hasn't yielded the desired results as the entire offense has taken a step back from its blazing production in 2023.

Cowboys offense since 2023 (NFL Ranks)20232024

Points per game

29.9 (1st)

21.0 (20th)

Total yards per game

371.6 (5th)

336.5 (12th)

Drive score percentage (rate of drives that end in touchdown or field goal)

50.6% (1st)

42.2% (12th)

Offensive expected points added/play

0.10 (2nd)

-0.07 (23rd)

 
Pinned
Link copied

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is officially active vs. the 49ers in Week 8 after battling pneumonia in Week 7.  

screenshot-2024-10-27-175808.png
 
Pinned
Link copied

Running back Rico Dowdle (illness), cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) are among the Dallas Cowboys inactive in Week 8. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The visiting Cowboys are without three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle), four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), 2024 second-round pick defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee). All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who led the NFL with nine interceptions that included an NFL record five interception return touchdowns was also ruled out once again after not practicing all week. It appears his rehab has taken a step back after he practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with the Detroit Lions. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Pick a time at any point in the last three seasons from 2021 to 2023, and the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) facing off against the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) meant two high-powered offenses getting ready to go toe to toe. In 2024, this matchup of traditional NFC rivals involves two squads limping into prime time on "Sunday Night Football." 

The host 49ers are without 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), their 2023 leading receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (triceps), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee). San Francisco's offensive Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness) is officially questionable after missing Week 7 with pneumonia, and All-Pro tight end George Kittle (foot) is questionable.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Week 8 Highlights: Bears at Commanders (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:56

    Jayden Daniels Heaves Hail Mary To Lift Commanders Over Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    On-Field Sound: Jayden Daniels Sounds Off On Hail Mary Game Winner

  • Image thumbnail
    11:24

    Daniels Finds Brown As Time Expires To Defeat Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    "IT'S A MIRACLE": Jim Nantz calls Jayden Daniels' game-winning Hail Mary

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    On-Field Sound: Bo Nix Sounds Off On After Winning 4th Straight

  • Image thumbnail
    6:57

    Chiefs Take Down Raiders To Remain Unbeaten

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Week 8 Highlights: Saints at Chargers (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Week 8 Highlights: Bills at Seahawks (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    7:18

    Allen, Cook Power Bills To Dominating Win Over Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Week 8 Highlights: Eagles at Bengals (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NFL Week 8 Recap: Eagles Defeat Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Week 8 Highlights: Ravens at Browns (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:21

    NFL Week 8 Recap: Browns Hang On Late To Defeat Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    4:12

    NFL Week 8 Recap: Lions Decimate Titans To Improve To 6-1

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Week 8 Highlights: Cardinals at Dolphins (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Chad Ryland Game Winning FG Lifts Cards Over Fins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Week 8 Highlights: Jets at Patriots (10/27)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    On-Field Sound: Jacoby Brissett Talks Guiding Pats To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Booth Recap: Jets at Patriots (10/27)

See All NFL Videos