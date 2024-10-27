Cowboys vs. 49ers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

We're live with the Week 8 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Dallas Cowboys in a battle between two of the NFL's oldest and most heated rivals.

This matchup has become a familiar one over the last few years, as the teams have repeatedly squared off in both the regular season and the playoffs -- with the Niners prevailing more often than not. The Cowboys are coming off of their much-needed bye week, while the Niners are coming off a loss in their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams are coming into this installment of the series, facing significant injury issues. The Niners are down Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Dre Greenlaw, among others. The Cowboys are again without Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Daron Bland, Brandin Cooks and more. Both teams, surprisingly, are also below .500 through the first seven weeks of the season, with Dallas sitting at 2-4 and San Francisco checking in with a 3-4 record.

Can the shorthanded Cowboys come up with a road win to save their season from going off the rails, or will the 49ers again slam the door against their rivals? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we updated you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: 49ers -5.5; O/U 48.5 (via Caesars)