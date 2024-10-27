The Dallas Cowboys (3-3) and San Francisco 49ers (3-4) will meet in a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football. The 49ers are coming off a 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Cowboys had a much-needed bye in Week 7 after Dallas was blown out at home by the Detroit Lions, 47-9. Micah Parsons (ankle) is out for the Cowboys. Receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness) and tight end George Kittle (foot) are questionable for San Francisco.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in San Francisco is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. 49ers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. The 49ers are -229 money-line favorites (risk $229 to win $100), while the Cowboys are +188 underdogs (risk $100 to win $188).

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. 49ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 8 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

Cowboys vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -4.5

Cowboys vs. 49ers over/under: 47 points

Cowboys vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -229, Dallas +188

DAL: Cowboys have hit the 1H money-line in seven of their last 10 away games

SF: 49ers have hit the Team Total Under in eight of their last 11 games at home

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers have been hit with injuries to the offensive side of the ball. Despite that, quarterback Brock Purdy is third in the league in passing yards (1,841), 11th in passing touchdowns (nine), and 11th in QBR (60.9). He has thrown for 200-plus yards in every game this season.

In the backfield, running back Jordan Mason has been a productive force. He's tough to bring down in open space and picks up yards after contact. The 25-year-old ranks second in the NFL in carries (128) and rushing yards (667) with three touchdowns. He has finished with at least 50 rushing yards in seven straight games.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott has the accuracy to layer throws on all three levels while being able to diagnose coverages quickly. The 31-year-old is 10th in the NFL in passing yards (1,602) with eight touchdowns.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb regularly showcases why he's one of the best playmakers in the game. Lamb lines up all over the formation with sticky hands and can also be shifty in open space. This season, he has 32 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb has notched 80-plus yards in three games this season. In his last outing, he had seven catches for 89 yards.

