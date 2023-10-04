The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) are going for their 15th straight regular-season win when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday night. They last lost in the 2022 NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they haven't lost in the regular season since Week 7 of 2022 against the Chiefs.

A 15-game win streak would be a very good omen for their championship hopes. Remember, they last made a Super Bowl in the 2019 season and last won it all in the 1994 season.

They can become the 14th team in NFL history to win at least 15 straight regular-season games, with each of the previous 13 teams doing this over a span of two seasons.

All 13 teams played in a championship game in at least one of the seasons of their win streak. And seven teams won a title during that time.

Here are those teams in chronological order with details on their championship results around the streak:

Win streaks of 15+ games in NFL history (regular season)

2014-15 Panthers (won 18 straight): lost in Super Bowl 50

2012-13 Broncos (won 17 straight): lost in Super Bowl XLVIII

2010-11 Packers (won 15 straight): won in Super Bowl XLV

2008-09 Colts (won 23 straight): lost in Super Bowl XLIV

2006-08 Patriots (won 21 straight): lost in Super Bowl XLII

2004-05 Steelers (won 16 straight): won in Super Bowl XL

2003-04 Patriots (won 18 straight): won in Super Bowl XXXVIII & XXXIX

1989-90 49ers (won 15 straight): won in Super Bowl XXIV

1983-84 Dolphins (won 16 straight): lost in Super Bowl XIX

1971-73 Dolphins (won 16 straight): lost in Super Bowl VI, won in Super Bowl VII & VIII

1960-61 Chargers (won 15 straight): lost in 1960 & 1961 AFL Championship

1941-42 Bears (won 16 straight): won 1941 NFL Championship & lost 1942 NFL Championship

1933-34 Bears (won 17 straight): won 1933 NFL Championship & lost 1934 NFL Championship

You couldn't ask for better company if you're the 49ers. You also couldn't ask for much better company if you are Brock Purdy, who has been the starter for nine games during the 49ers' 14-game win streak.

Check out the primary starting QBs in the 13 win streaks of 15+ games. Cam Newton, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Earl Morrall, Jack Kemp and Sid Luckman. That's quite the list. Jack Kemp and Morrall aren't Hall of Famers but had great careers. Newton has a chance. Everyone else is either in the Pro Football Hall of Fame or is a lock.

History clearly smiles at teams and quarterbacks that are part of 15-game win streaks. San Francisco has its shot on Sunday.