Cowboys vs. Bears odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 94-64 roll

The Chicago Bears will attempt to continue their turnaround when they face the struggling Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football. Chicago (6-6) has won back-to-back contests and three of its last four after enduring a four-game losing streak. The Bears, whose playoff hopes are on life support, are coming off a 24-20 victory in Detroit last Thursday. Dallas (6-6) would be in a similar situation if not for the sub-par play of its NFC East rivals this season. The Cowboys own a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the division despite having lost three of their last four, including a 26-15 home setback against Buffalo last week. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Bears odds, and the over-under is 43.5, down a half-point from where the total opened. Before you make any Bears vs. Cowboys picks, see the current Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cowboys vs. Bears spread: Dallas -3

Cowboys vs. Bears over-under: 43.5 points

Cowboys vs. Bears money line: Dallas -150, Chicago +125

DAL: QB Dak Prescott has passed for at least 350 yards in three of his last four games

CHI: WR Anthony Miller has made six or more catches in three straight contests

The model knows that the Cowboys possess the top-ranked offense in the league (432.8 yards) and found the end zone twice against the Bills after being held without a touchdown for the first time this season in their previous game. Prescott has thrown at least two scoring passes in four of his last five contests and leads the league with 3,788 yards through the air. The fourth-year quarterback needs only 98 on Thursday Night Football to eclipse the career-high he set last year.

Dallas could use a productive performance on the ground from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been held under 100 yards in his last four games. The 24-year-old from Ohio State gained 71 on 12 carries against Buffalo and is 10 shy of reaching 1,000 yards for the third time in his four NFL campaigns. Elliott enjoyed success in his first career meeting with Chicago, gaining 140 yards on 30 carries on Sept. 25, 2016 in just his third game as a pro.

One of the reasons for Chicago's recent success has been the play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft completed at least 61 percent of his pass attempts in each of the Bears' last three wins and thrown for a total of seven touchdowns in those contests. Trubisky was extremely efficient on first down last Thursday, completing 17-of-19 attempts in those situations against the Lions.

The Bears' defense continues to be the backbone of the team and ranks fourth in points allowed per game (17.3) and seventh in total defense (319.7 yards). Linebacker Khalil Mack leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has recorded 11 forced fumbles since joining Chicago prior to last season. Second-year linebacker Roquan Smith is coming off his best performance of the year, as he registered his first two sacks of 2019 while making a career-high 15 tackles, 10 of which were solo.

