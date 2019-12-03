Cowboys vs. Bears odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 94-64 roll

The Dallas Cowboys look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (6-6) dropped a 26-15 decision to Buffalo at home last Thursday, their second straight loss and third in four contests. The Cowboys have scored a total of 24 points in their last two outings, but still own a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NFC East. Chicago (6-6) has won three of its last four, but the victories have come against Detroit (twice) and the New York Giants, who are a combined 5-18-1. The Bears, who are perfect against the spread in their last four December games, topped the Lions 24-20 in the Motor City on Thanksgiving to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Bears odds, and the over-under is 43. Before you make any Bears vs. Cowboys picks, see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cowboys vs. Bears spread: Dallas -3

Cowboys vs. Bears over-under: 43 points

Cowboys vs. Bears money line: Dallas -150, Chicago +125

DAL: QB Dak Prescott has passed for at least 350 yards in three of his last four games

CHI: WR Anthony Miller has made six or more catches in three straight contests

The model knows the Cowboys have one of the most impressive offenses in the NFL. Dallas ranks first in the league in total offense (432.8 yards) and passing offense (305.2) and is eighth in rushing offense (127.6) and points per game (25.8). Prescott has thrown for an NFL-leading 3,788 yards this season and has completed 11 touchdown tosses over his last five games, hurling at least two in four of those contests.

The star quarterback finished with a season-high 32 completions against the Bills, with eight landing in the hands of Amari Cooper. The explosive wideout had 85 yards in the loss after failing to make a catch in his previous game for the first time in 20 contests since being acquired from Oakland. Cooper is fifth in the league in receiving yards and needs 29 to reach 1,000 for the third time in his career and first since 2016.

The model also knows that Chicago's defense has been stingy this year, allowing an average of 17.3 points, fourth in the NFL. The Bears have struggled offensively for much of the campaign, but have improved lately behind solid performances by Mitchell Trubisky. The third-year quarterback threw for a season-best 278 yards in Chicago's Week 12 win over the Giants and eclipsed that total last Thursday, amassing 338 while generating three touchdown passes for the third time in 2019.

Miller and Allen Robinson have been the beneficiaries of Trubisky's improved play. Miller recorded season-highs of nine catches and 140 yards against the Lions, while Robinson has 14 receptions, 217 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.

