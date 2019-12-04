Cowboys vs. Bears odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 94-64 roll

The Dallas Cowboys hope to maintain sole possession of first place in the NFC East when they battle the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field. The Cowboys (6-6) have been unable to pull away in the division, losing two straight and three of their last four to remain just one game ahead of Philadelphia. Dallas fell to 0-5 against teams with a winning record when they suffered a 26-15 home setback against Buffalo last Thursday. The Bears (6-6) have been heading in the opposite direction, as they took a 24-20 decision in Detroit last week for their second straight victory and third in four contests. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Bears odds, while the over-under is 43.5, off a half-point from the opener. Before you make any Bears vs. Cowboys picks, see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cowboys vs. Bears spread: Dallas -3

Cowboys vs. Bears over-under: 43.5 points

Cowboys vs. Bears money line: Dallas -150, Chicago +125

DAL: QB Dak Prescott has passed for at least 350 yards in three of his last four games

CHI: WR Anthony Miller has made six or more catches in three straight contests

The model knows that the Cowboys possess the top-ranked offense in the league (432.8 yards) and found the end zone twice against the Bills after being held without a touchdown for the first time this season in their previous game. Prescott has thrown at least two scoring passes in four of his last five contests and leads the league with 3,788 yards through the air. The fourth-year quarterback needs only 98 on Thursday Night Football to eclipse the career-high he set last year.

Dallas could use a productive performance on the ground from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been held under 100 yards in his last four games. The 24-year-old from Ohio State gained 71 on 12 carries against Buffalo and is 10 shy of reaching 1,000 yards for the third time in his four NFL campaigns. Elliott enjoyed success in his first career meeting with Chicago, gaining 140 yards on 30 carries on Sept. 25, 2016 in just his third game as a pro.

The model also knows that Chicago's defense has been stingy this year, allowing an average of 17.3 points, fourth in the NFL. The Bears have struggled offensively for much of the campaign, but have improved lately behind solid performances by Mitchell Trubisky. The third-year quarterback threw for a season-best 278 yards in Chicago's Week 12 win over the Giants and eclipsed that total last Thursday, amassing 338 while generating three touchdown passes for the third time in 2019.

Miller and Allen Robinson have been the beneficiaries of Trubisky's improved play. Miller recorded season-highs of nine catches and 140 yards against the Lions, while Robinson has 14 receptions, 217 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.

