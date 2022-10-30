Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) are set to host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-4) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a game that could prove to have postseason implications in the NFC. Both teams are coming into the game off blowout wins, with the Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions 24-6 and the Bears knocking off the Patriots 33-14. Chicago made headlines this week by trading All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to miss this contest for the Cowboys.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Bears and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Bears:

Cowboys vs. Bears spread: Cowboys -10

Cowboys vs. Bears over/under: 42.5 points

Cowboys vs. Bears money line: Dallas -480, Chicago +360

What you need to know about the Cowboys

The Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations in 2022. The main reason for the optimism is the play of the Dallas defense. After being interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs last offseason, Dan Quinn returned as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator and has his unit ranking near the top of the league in virtually every major statistical category. Dallas ranks sixth in total yards allowed per game (305.3), fourth in passing yards allowed per game (185.1), and second in points allowed per game (14.9).

Micah Parsons is having another stellar year for Dallas and has emerged as one of the top contenders to take home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors at the end of the season. The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year ranks second in the league with 8 sacks and third in the league with 8 tackles for loss in 2022.

What you need to know about the Bears

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Chicago has finally found some success away from home. The Bears strolled past the New England Patriots with points to spare this past Monday, taking the game 33-14. Fields was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 179 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards. Fields ended up with a quarterback rating of 85.2.

Despite their impressive performance agains the Patriots on Monday Night Football, the Bears sent shockwaves through the league when they traded Quinn to the Eagles. While still very much in the thick of the NFC playoff race, the move signified a definite shift towards a rebuild for the Bears.

