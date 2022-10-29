Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-4) hit the road to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) in a key Week 8 NFL matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Bears are fresh off a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, while the Cowboys are coming off a 24-6 blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Both teams will have slightly different looks this week as Chicago traded All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, and All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful for Dallas. The Bears are 3-3-1 against the spread, while the Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in 2022.

Cowboys vs. Bears spread: Cowboys -10

Cowboys vs. Bears over/under: 42.5 points

Cowboys vs. Bears money line: Dallas -480, Chicago +360

What you need to know about the Cowboys

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 24-6 win at home. Elliott filled up the stat sheet, rushing for 57 yards and punching in two rushing touchdowns. Fellow running back Tony Pollard rushed 12 times for 83 yards against Detroit.

The strength of the Cowboys in 2022 has undoubtedly been their defense. Against the Lions, Dallas forced five turnovers, record five sacks, and held the typically explosive Detroit offense to only 312 total yards of offense. Thanks to a relentless pass rush led by Micah Parsons, and an elite secondary led by Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have been particularly strong against the pass, allowing 185.1 passing yards per game -- fourth fewest in the league. Dallas also ranks No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed per game (14.9).

What you need to know about the Bears

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Chicago has finally found some success away from home. The Bears strolled past the New England Patriots with points to spare this past Monday, taking the game 33-14. Fields was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 179 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards. Fields ended up with a quarterback rating of 85.2.

Despite their impressive performance agains the Patriots on Monday Night Football, the Bears sent shockwaves through the league when they traded Quinn to the Eagles. While still very much in the thick of the NFC playoff race, the move signified a definite shift towards a rebuild for the Bears.

