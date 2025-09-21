The Chicago Bears (0-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in an NFC showdown on Sunday afternoon in Week 3. The Cowboys secured an electric 40-37 win over the New York Giants in overtime last week. Meanwhile, Chicago is searching for its first victory. In Week 2, the Bears got blown out by the Detroit Lions, 52-21. The Cowboys will be without cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), while linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) will be out for Chicago.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Bears odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. The Cowboys are -124 money line favorites (risk $124 to win $100), while the Bears are +104 underdogs. Before making any Cowboys vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Bears on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Here are SportsLine's model's best bets for Cowboys vs. Bears on Sunday:

Cowboys +1.5

Over 50 total points

Cowboys -1.5

The Bears blew an 11-point lead at home in Week 1 and never held a lead once against the Lions. The defense has allowed at least 27 points in the first two weeks. Dallas narrowly lost to the Eagles on the road in Week 1 before handling business against the Giants last Sunday. Last season, they went 4-3 against the spread as the road underdog, and Dak Prescott has a 2-1 career record against the Bears. SportsLine's model has Dallas covering the spread in 61% of simulations.

Over 50 total points

The Bears rank 28th in the NFL in total defense (382.5) and last in scoring defense (39.5). Dallas' defense isn't much better either, as they are 30th in total defense (404) and tied for 28th in points allowed (30.5). The Cowboys have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens as major playmakers on offense, where they are third in the NFL in points per game (30). While the Bears' offense still looks to find a consistent rhythm, they have scored at 21 points in both games. SportsLine's model projects these teams to score 52 total points, with Dallas securing a 28-24 victory.

