Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Dallas

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1; Dallas 0-1

Last Season Records: Dallas 12-5; Cincinnati 10-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Bengals will be seeking to avenge the 30-7 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 13 of 2020.

Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 23-20. Cincinnati didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of WR Ja'Marr Chase, who caught ten passes for one TD and 129 yards.

There was early excitement for Dallas after they claimed the game's first points this past Sunday, but it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who ended up claiming the real prize. Dallas lost to Tampa Bay at home by a decisive 19-3 margin. QB Dak Prescott had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 48.28%.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Giving up five turnovers, the Bengals had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Cowboys can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last eight years.