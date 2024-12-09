Cowboys vs. Bengals live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'

Dallas hosts Cincinnati as both teams look to remain in the NFL playoff hunt

ARLINGTON, Texas -- We've got what should be an entertaining game on tap tonight between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are looking for a win in order to stay alive in their respective playoff races. 

This game has the makings of a shootout. The Bengals' offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown, averaged 35 points per game over their last four contests. Cincinnati's defense, however, is 31st in the league in points allowed this season and is the main reason for the Bengals' disappointing 4-8 record. 

A similar situation is unfolding in Dallas. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and running back Rico Dowdle led the Cowboys to a combined 61 points in Dallas' last two games. The Cowboys' defense, though, has grossly underperformed this year as they are 30th in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in red zone efficiency. The recent play of the Cowboys' offense has given "America's Team" a stay of execution as far as their playoff hopes are concerned.  

Which team will get a much-needed win tonight? To find out, check out our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening. 

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Bengals -4.5, OU 50.5 (via BetMGM)
The Bengals have scored 99 points in their last three games, but Cincy has lost all three of those game. Those 99 points scored across their three-game losing streak are the most in a three-game losing streak since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. 

Bengals Last 3 Games

Opponent Result

Week 10 at Ravens L, 35-34

Week 11 at Chargers L, 34-27

Week 13 Steelers L, 44-38

>> Most points scored in a 3-game losing streak by any team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger (99)

 
The Cincinnati Bengals have been snakebit by the NFL's 31st-ranked scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed). They're 4-8, but Joe Burrow's offense is averaging 27.9 points per game in losses this season. That's the most in losses in NFL history, minimum five losses. 

Most PPG in Losses, NFL History (Min. 5 Losses)

2024 Bengals 27.9

2009 Packers 27.4

2013 Cowboys 27.3

 
Cowboys inactives

Trevon Diggs and Tyler Guyton are active for Dallas.

Jared Dubin
December 9, 2024, 11:56 PM
Dec. 09, 2024, 6:56 pm EST
 
Bengals inactives

Orlando Brown Jr. again among those sitting out for Cincinnati. 

Jared Dubin
December 9, 2024, 11:54 PM
Dec. 09, 2024, 6:54 pm EST

