The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 2-9-1 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Cowboys are 3-9 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Bengals have lost four consecutive games. The Cowboys have lost six of their last seven.

Dallas is favored by three points in the latest Bengals vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 43.

Bengals vs. Cowboys spread: Bengals +3.

Bengals vs. Cowboys over-under: 43 points

Bengals vs. Cowboys money line: Cincinnati +140, Dallas -160

What you need to know about the Bengals

The Bengals lost to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, 19-7. Cincinnati has scored fewer than 10 points in two of its past three games. The Bengals are are assured of at least nine losses for the fifth consecutive year. Giovani Bernard has 513 scrimmage yards this season (253 receiving) and is one of two running backs with 400-plus scrimmage yards in each of the past eight seasons. Cincinnati is coming into this game with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the league, with only 91.6 on average.

Tyler Boyd had a 72-yard TD catch last week. He has 73 receptions this season and is one of six wide receivers with 70-plus catches in each of the past three seasons. Tee Higgins had five catches for 56 yards last week. He has 70-plus yards in three of his past four home games. Higgins ranks second among among rookies in receiving yards (729), is tied for second in catches (53) and is third in receiving TDs (five). The Bengals have lost eight of 12 all-time meetings with the Cowboys.

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Meanwhile, Dallas lost 34-17 to Baltimore this past Tuesday. Dallas allowed Baltimore to rush for 294 yards. In the first 60 years of franchise history, Dallas had allowed over 290 rushing yards only once. The Cowboys have surrendered 290-plus twice this season. The Cowboys came in with the worst rush defense in the league, and the Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry. They passed for just 107 yards. Dallas allowed 20 unanswered points after taking a 10-7 lead.

Andy Dalton spent nine seasons (2011-19) with Cincinnati and is the franchise leader in completions (2,757) and passing TDs (204). He passed for season-high 285 yards and had two TDs vs. an INT last week. Amari Cooper had his fourth TD of the season last week. He has 80-plus yards in four of his six road games this season. Cooper needs 109 yards for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Dalton Schultz is tied for second among NFC tight ends with a career-high 48 receptions.

