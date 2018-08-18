Cowboys vs. Bengals odds: NFL Preseason Week 2 picks by expert who's 13-6 on Dallas games

The Cowboys host their first preseason game of the year on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET against the Bengals. Dallas is a three-point favorite, the same as where the line opened, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42, up one from the opener. Dallas dropped its first preseason game to the 49ers, 24-21, despite jumping out to a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter. The Bengals beat the Bears in a 30-27 thriller, scoring the go-ahead TD with two minutes left.



Before locking in your Cowboys vs. Bengals picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in both college and pro football.



We can tell you Hunt is leaning Over, but he has a stronger selection on the side, which he's sharing over at SportsLine. Hunt has a proven track record with these clubs, posting a 13-6 mark in pointspread picks involving the Cowboys, so you'll want to see his pick before locking in your own.



Hunt knows Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush was brilliant last week, completing 15-of-23 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown versus the Niners. That gives him seven TDs against zero INTs in two years of preseason action.



Dallas also got a strong effort from rookie running back Bo Scarbrough, who led the team with 33 yards rushing and had a one-yard score, the Cowboys' second of the day. Scarbrough also showcased his versatility, hauling in a pair of receptions. Dallas' lead back, Ezekiel Elliott, didn't play.



But the Bengals looked surprisingly potent in their opener after finishing dead last in offense last season. Andy Dalton threw for two touchdowns, Jeff Driskel staked his claim to the No. 2 job over Matt Barkley, and Joe Mixon and John Ross flashed their explosiveness. Cincy even pulled off a fake punt in the 30-27 win. With Marvin Lewis on the hot seat, the Bengals are determined to start fast in 2018.

Driskell went 10-for-15 for 140 yards and a score, while the always-potent A.J. Green had two catches for 48 yards with a long of 26. The Bengals' defense also had five quarterback hits, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.



Hunt has dissected this matchup and identified the critical X-factor that he knows will determine the outcome, and his pick is only available at SportsLine.



So which side of Bengals-Cowboys should you be all over Saturday? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get the play from a seasoned expert who is 13-6 on picks involving the Cowboys.