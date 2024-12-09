The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys have evoked plenty of laughs this NFL season, if unintentionally: Cincy has racked up video-game offensive marks while struggling to stay afloat in the AFC North, while Dallas has battled injuries to remain relevant in the NFC East. On Monday, head to head in a pivotal matchup for last-gasp playoff hopes, they'll get some help on the comedic front from Springfield's most beloved yellow family.

Following in the footsteps of CBS, which debuted an alternate Nickelodeon NFL broadcast during the 2020 playoffs, ESPN will present "The Simpsons Funday Football" for Bengals-Cowboys, taking "Monday Night Football" into the animated world of "The Simpsons," the longest-running scripted series on prime-time American TV.

Bart Simpson will be weaved into the programming in support of the Bengals, while Homer Simpson is set to pull for the Cowboys, with other "Simpsons" and Springfield elements packaged into the broadcast.

Here's how to watch:

Where to watch 'The Simpsons Funday Football'

Date: Monday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 9 | 8:15 p.m. ET TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Disney+, ESPN+

ESPN/ABC | Disney+, ESPN+ Odds: Bengals -5.5, O/U 49.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

*Note: Disney+ and ESPN+ can be streamed on smart TVs and related devices, while NFL+ game broadcasts are only for mobile devices.