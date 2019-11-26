Cowboys vs. Bills: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Dallas 6-5; Buffalo 8-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Dallas Cowboys are heading back home. They will square off against the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory.

On Sunday, the Cowboys were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the New England Patriots 13-9. One thing holding the Cowboys back was the mediocre play of QB Dak Prescott, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

Buffalo turned the game against the Denver Broncos into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 425 yards to 130. Buffalo enjoyed a cozy 20-3 win over Denver. Buffalo QB Josh Allen did work as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, holding Denver to a paltry 130 yards. The defense made life painful for QB Brandon Allen and got past Denver's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was DE Shaq Lawson and his two sacks.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 6-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the game with 433.4 yards per game on average, good for best in the NFL. But the Bills rank third in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 288.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bills.

Over/Under: 45

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.