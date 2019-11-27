Cowboys vs. Bills odds, spread: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from expert who's 24-13

The Dallas Cowboys make their second attempt in five days to notch their first win of the season against a team with a winning record when they host the Buffalo Bills as part of the 2019 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule. Dallas (6-5), which owns a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NFC East standings, fell to 0-4 this year against winning teams when it dropped a 13-9 decision at New England on Sunday. Buffalo (8-3) is off to its best 11-game start since 1996 after posting a 20-3 home victory over Denver. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points is 47. Before you make any Bills vs. Cowboys picks and NFL Thanksgiving Day predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Dallas expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Bills:

Cowboys vs. Bills spread: Dallas -6.5

Cowboys vs. Bills over-under: 47 points

Cowboys vs. Bills money line: Dallas -310, Buffalo +250

DAL: RB Ezekiel Elliott needs 81 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the third time in four years

BUF: QB Josh Allen seeking eighth straight multi-TD passing effort

Hunt knows that despite being held without a touchdown for the first time this season, the Cowboys' top-ranked offense (433.4 yards) had a 321-282 advantage in total yards against the Patriots. Elliott appears to be regaining his form after a pair of sub-par performances. The 24-year-old Ohio State product gained 86 yards on the ground Sunday after totaling 92 over his previous two games, a slump that followed three straight 100-yard outings.

Dallas is hoping for a more productive effort from wide receiver Amari Cooper on Thursday. The 25-year-old receiver did not have a reception for the first time in 20 contests since being acquired from Oakland.

Even if Cooper comes through, Dallas is no guarantee to cover the Cowboys vs. Bills spread on Thanksgiving Day.

Buffalo possesses the fifth-ranked rushing offense in the league at 139.2 yards per contest and witnessed the first career 100-yard performance by Devin Singletary in Sunday's victory. The rookie running back out of Florida Atlantic gained 106 yards against the Broncos and is averaging 5.8 on 84 carries this season. Singletary's effort contributed to the Bills' total of 244 rushing yards, their highest amount since Week 16 of 2016.

The Bills also are strong on the other side of the ball and enter Thursday third in the NFL in total defense (288.6 yards) and passing defense (184.3). Buffalo has registered 11 sacks over its last two contests, its highest total in such a span since 2014 (12). Defensive end Shaq Lawson has been a main factor, recording three of his career-high five sacks in the team's last two games.

