Fresh off resounding victories, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos collide at Mile High Stadium in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Cowboys put a 44-22 walloping on their divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders, while the Broncos scored an outrageous 33 points in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Giants 33-32. Both offenses are humming, so who offers the NFL player props betting value in this game? We've selected three NFL props, including an anytime touchdown scorer prop, for Cowboys vs. Broncos.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Cowboys-Broncos game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Top Cowboys at Broncos props:

Dak Prescott Over 22.5 completions (-114)

Javonte Williams Under 15.5 carries (-108)

Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer (+130)

Dak Prescott Over 22.5 completions

The Denver defense has given up the third fewest yards per game, which incentivizes us to attack Prescott's completions market rather than his passing yardage. Patrick Surtain is going to be Super-Glued to CeeDee Lamb in a battle of alphas, but Lamb is good enough to snag a few balls. Thankfully Prescott now has George Pickens to throw to, as well as a more than capable tight end in Jake Ferguson. The model forecasts 29.5 completions for Prescott and rates this prop 5 stars out of 5.

Javonte Williams Under 15.5 carries

The SportsLine model has Denver winning this game, which means Dallas might be playing catch-up by throwing the ball. We've already backed Prescott's completions prop. And given Denver's strong secondary, Prescott may be throwing lots of short passes. Essentially, Williams may not be running as often as usual, although he may be more involved in the passing game. The model rates this Under 5 stars out of 5.

Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer

Taking a team's top receiver to score against Dallas feels like a no-brainer, and Sutton is one of the better WR1s in the league. Look for Sutton to burn Dallas at least once.